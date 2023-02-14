These Celebrity Couples May Hold All the Secrets to Love After Being Together for More Than 50 Years

Watch : Best Valentine's Day Rom-Com Movies to Watch

True love doesn't have to have a happy ending, because true love has no ending.

In the small town of Hollywood, it sometimes seems like more couples are breaking up than staying together. But for more than a few famous pairs, no amount of fame and fortune can throw a wrench in their love story.

Just look at Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson, who first met at Morehouse College in 1970. As their careers flourished, so did their romance and unbreakable bond.

"It's the commitment to that other person and what that means to you," he told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist in June 2019. "Marriage changes the dynamic of how we see ourselves because we have to start thinking of someone else. The selfishness of who you are has to be subjugated in a very interesting kind of way."

For Samuel and LaTanya, who have been married for 43 years, being parents to daughter Zoe Jackson, 40, is also a motivation to be their best selves.