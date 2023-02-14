Wayfair President's Day Clearance Sale: Shop Cuisinart, Home Decor, Furniture & More Starting at $22

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no time to shop like the present, especially with so many incredible furniture, home decoration, kitchenware and more deals that are happening over at Wayfair.
Wayfair just launched their limited time President's Day Clearance sale, and there are some must-have finds, like a Cuisinart food blender and processor for over $100 off its original price, and more home and kitchen essentials for up to 70% off. No matter what kind of deal you're searching for, rest assured that you'll find it with Wayfair's can't-miss sale.
Scroll below to shop some of our top finds from the Wayfair President's Day Clearance sale before everything sells out!
Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender
This Cuisinart countertop blender and food processor will make all your kitchen creations so much easier to make. It has over 2,600 positive reviews on Wayfair, and it's currently on sale for over $100 off its original $180 price.
30 Pair Hanging Shoe Organizer
We'll take any organizing item on sale, especially this hanging shoe organizer that is currently on sale for $29 instead of the usual $93 price. You can fit 30 pairs of shoes in this organizer! One review shares, "Love this for shoe storage going into my basement! Shoes are off the stairs."
8 Pair Shoe Rack
If you're on the hunt for more organizational products on sale, you should definitely snag this shoe rack that is minimalistic and functional. It has over 2,400 positive reviews, one stating, "Super cute! Exactly what I needed for my workout cove. It's super easy to build you don't need any materials."
Martinsen Rectangle Metal Mirror
If you're in the market for a trendy standing mirror with gold detailing, look no further than this rectangle metal mirror that is currently on sale for $88 instead of the typical $147 price. It has over 9,800 positive Wayfair reviews, one sharing, "I'm so happy with this mirror! It is beautiful and a great size. I love how subtle and elegant the frame looks. We opted to hang it on the wall, although the easel option is really cool!"
Wavy Iron and Glass Candelabra
This wavy iron and glass candelabra is the perfect centerpiece for your dining room table, living room coffee table or any other surface that needs some eye-catching decor. One review shares, "I love this candelabra. It is simple yet elegant for my dining table. Great transitional design. Looks great with flameless candles."
Amarian 19-Inch Tall Solid Wood 3 Legs End Table
This contemporary-style end table is currently on sale for under $60 instead of the usual $201 price. One of the 1,200+ five-star reviews shares, "Super cute and very functional for the price. Solid, beautiful wood. Doesn't wobble."
Jelany Manufactured Wood Nightstand
This wooden nightstand is perfect in size, functionality and price! It's a great, simple design that will store all of your bedside essentials perfectly.
Tramontina Gourmet Enameled Cast Iron Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
This cast iron round Dutch Oven is currently on sale for just $51, and it has over 1,400 perfect ratings. One reviewer shares, "It's durable, easy to clean maintain. It is a joy to use for cooking. I highly recommend it."
7 Piece Tabletop Hurricane Set
This tabletop candleholder set is so chic and stylish. One positive review shares, "Just what I was looking for! It's the centerpiece for a long sofa table and I bought candles for it matching the canvas print and table runner I bought from Wayfair. I love them all!"
108 in. Faux Garland
You can use this faux beaded garland as decor around your house, whether you drape it around your staircase, fireplace or tabletop. One reviewer shares, "So cute! Adds some flare to my table decor."
Gardner Freestanding Bamboo Bath Caddy
This bamboo bath caddy is perfect for those nights you want to unwind with a book and beverage in your bathtub. One review shares, "Can't wait to get in with my book and a glass of wine! Easy to adjust the width. Perfect!"
