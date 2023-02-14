Shop adidas' New Sportswear Line Featuring Jenna Ortega

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This just in: Wednesday Addams does athleisure, too. Only if it's super cool, elevated and edgy athleisure, of course.
In adidas' latest activewear launch, they've partnered up with actress Jenna Ortega to bring a line of athleisure designs that are trendy, futuristic and stylish. The adidas Sportswear collection has everything from tracksuits and sneakers to collared sweatshirts and ultra-soft track pants. This marks adidas' first new line in five decades, so you know that they're bringing the heat. The defining colors of the collection? Black, in true Wednesday fashion, along with an eye-catching violet, vibrant red and neutral taupe.
Scroll below to check out Jenna's campaign with adidas, along with all the adidas Sportswear looks that we're totally loving.
Track Sweatshirt
This violet, black and white track sweatshirt has just the right pop of color and a cute collar that adds a preppy feel to the sporty look. The pullover ranges from sizes xx-small through xx-large, and also comes in black. One reviewer raves, "Fabulous top the addition of a collar makes it stand out, I have also bought the matching skirt."
Tiro Suit-Up Track Top Advanced (Plus Size)
This tracksuit jacket is the casual sporty look and pop of color that your wardrobe was missing. You can pair it with leggings, yoga pants, biker shorts, jeans and more.
Tiro Suit Up Lifestyle Track Jacket
This bright red track jacket is super stylish and captivating. One review shares, "Lovely top. Feels so nice and well made. I love wearing my to the gym!"
Valentine's Day Tee
This adorable Valentine's Day Tee comes in pink, red and grey, and ranges from sizes x-small through xx-large. It has an oversized fit, so order your normal size if you want a looser fit.
ALL SZN Fleece Pants (Plus Size)
In the market for some new, ultra-plush fleece pants? These comfortable and cozy sweats come in taupe, black and grey. They have a casual, relaxed fit that would look great with the matching sweater.
Future Icons 3-Stripes Tee
This three-striped tee is available in black, white and pink, and we can't decide which shade we love most. The boxy, loose fit is super comfortable, and available in sizes x-small through xx-large.
Teamsport Track Suit
This track suit is so sporty chic, and we're loving the taupe shade. You can snag both the jacket and wide-leg pants for $100. One reviewer shares, "I absolutely love this tracksuit. I received so many compliments!"
Tiro Suit-Up Advanced Track Pants
These adidas track pants are a sportswear essential that you can pair with a track jacket, crop top, sports bra and more. The look also comes in purple.
3-Stripes Lightweight Jacket With Chenille Flower Patches
This three-striped lightweight jacket has an adorable twist, with its minimal flower patch design. The fit is relaxed and comfortable, and you can pair it with leggings, biker shorts, yoga pants and more.