Shop adidas' New Sportswear Line Featuring Jenna Ortega

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This just in: Wednesday Addams does athleisure, too. Only if it's super cool, elevated and edgy athleisure, of course.

In adidas' latest activewear launch, they've partnered up with actress Jenna Ortega to bring a line of athleisure designs that are trendy, futuristic and stylish. The adidas Sportswear collection has everything from tracksuits and sneakers to collared sweatshirts and ultra-soft track pants. This marks adidas' first new line in five decades, so you know that they're bringing the heat. The defining colors of the collection? Black, in true Wednesday fashion, along with an eye-catching violet, vibrant red and neutral taupe.

Scroll below to check out Jenna's campaign with adidas, along with all the adidas Sportswear looks that we're totally loving.