Prepare to Fall in Love With Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's New Rescue Dog Charlie

Carrie Underwood's latest revelation is pawsitively adorable.

The country singer confirmed she and her husband Mike Fisher adopted their newest family member—rescue dog Charlie.

"Meet Charlotte "Charlie" Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family!" the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram Feb. 13 alongside a slew of photos of the cute canine. "I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile."

Carrie added that her and Mike—who are parents to Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4—have been searching for the right dog for a long time and "she seemed just too good to be true!"

As for how the other humans and pets in the household are adjusting to their new four-legged sister?

"She is happy at home playing with her boys…and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister," the Grammy winner continued. "Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!"