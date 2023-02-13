Patrick Mahomes Shares First Photo of Son Bronze's Face During Super Bowl Celebration at Disneyland

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes shared the first look at their 2-month-old son Bronze’s face. See the family’s photo at Disneyland after the Kansas City Chiefs player won the 2023 Super Bowl.

Watch: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Talks Bringing Kids to the Super Bowl

This reveal is a total touchdown. 

Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of their 2-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III for the first time on Feb. 13. 

As seen in the snap, Patrick, Brittany, Bronze and the couple's 23-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes posed together in front of the castle at Disneyland while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' victory. As they captioned the joint Instagram, "Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!"

Indeed, it was the happiest day for the family. During the outing, Sterling rocked a pair of silver Minnie Mouse ears and Patrick enjoyed a ride on a float during a Disney parade.

It's been quite the eventful week for the family of four. After all, Patrick did face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Not only did the Kansas City Chiefs take home the win, but Patrick made NFL history as the first Black quarterback to win more than one Super Bowl. And, of course, Brittany and their two kids were in Arizona to show their support.

"The biggest challenge was packing all their stuff and making sure we had everything we needed for them for a week," she told USA Today Feb. 11. "Two kids is a lot of luggage and so stressful, making sure you don't forget anything."

It was a whole different ball game than the 2021 Super Bowl, which Brittany attended while pregnant with Sterling.

"Way more responsibilities and thoughts going through my head," the 27-year-old said. "Making sure they are fed, taking their naps and adjusting to the time change. Having to plan ahead for things and always thinking ahead."

Instagram

But, as she made clear, having them there was a no-brainer. 

"This is an amazing accomplishment for Patrick, and we knew we wanted both kids there to witness it and support their Dad," she said. "Overwhelming, maybe, but that's pretty normal for our life in general! He wants his kiddos with him as much as they can be!"

