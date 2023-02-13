Patrick Mahomes Shares First Photo of Son Bronze's Face During Super Bowl Celebration at Disneyland

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Talks Bringing Kids to the Super Bowl

This reveal is a total touchdown.

Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of their 2-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III for the first time on Feb. 13.

As seen in the snap, Patrick, Brittany, Bronze and the couple's 23-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes posed together in front of the castle at Disneyland while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' victory. As they captioned the joint Instagram, "Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!"

Indeed, it was the happiest day for the family. During the outing, Sterling rocked a pair of silver Minnie Mouse ears and Patrick enjoyed a ride on a float during a Disney parade.

It's been quite the eventful week for the family of four. After all, Patrick did face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Not only did the Kansas City Chiefs take home the win, but Patrick made NFL history as the first Black quarterback to win more than one Super Bowl. And, of course, Brittany and their two kids were in Arizona to show their support.