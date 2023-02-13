NYPD Blue Child Star Austin Majors Dead at 27

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood has lost a young talent.

Austin Majors, who played the son of Dennis Franz's Andy Sipowicz character on NYPD Blue, died on Feb. 11 at the age of 27, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

In a statement to TMZ, his family described the former child star as a "loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career," they continued. "He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing. Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause,' and backpacking together."

His family added, "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."