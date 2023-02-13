Travis Kelce’s Reason for Wearing No. 87 Proves Family Is Bigger Than Football

Now this deserves a touchdown dance.
Thought Travis Kelce went head-to-head against his older brother Jason Kelce during the 2023 Super Bowl, it's clear these two have no sibling rivalry off the field.
In a clip posted to Twitter, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tells Jason, "I love you. You're the only reason why I wear 87 anyway. I never told you that, man. You started the legacy."
And what's so special about 87? Well, it's the year Jason—a center for the Philadelphia Eagles—was born.
"If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987," Travis noted. "Because this big guy was born 1987."
And Jason, 35, doesn't fumble giving his brother, 33, some love right back.
"It's very cool Trav," he shared. "Unfortunately, I can't wear 89," to which Travis quipped, "You wouldn't anyways!"
"I love him and I've tried to be a good big brother," Jason continued. "But I think Trav sometimes gives me a lot of credit but I'm just so happy for everything he's done to get where he's at."
Indeed, Jason is always happy to see his little brother score. "Seeing him turn into the player and man that he is," he added, "has just been the ultimate feeling of like being proud."
And if they haven't already won you over, allow Travis one more chance. "He's paved the way," the Catching Kelce star raved. "I can't thank him enough for doing that. I just hope he stays as happy as he is right now and that never changes for him. And that he only wins one Super Bowl and that I win the rest."
And as the brothers faced off on the field Feb. 12, that's exactly how it went down—as Travis took home the Super Bowl LVII championship with a close score of 38-35. Still, they are family on—and off—the field.
"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," an emotional Travis told reporters in a postgame interview. "You joke around all the time you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it's a weird feeling."