Travis Kelce’s Reason for Wearing No. 87 Proves Family Is Bigger Than Football

Watch : Chiefs' Travis Kelce Breaks Down After Beating Brother

Now this deserves a touchdown dance.

Thought Travis Kelce went head-to-head against his older brother Jason Kelce during the 2023 Super Bowl, it's clear these two have no sibling rivalry off the field.

In a clip posted to Twitter, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tells Jason, "I love you. You're the only reason why I wear 87 anyway. I never told you that, man. You started the legacy."

And what's so special about 87? Well, it's the year Jason—a center for the Philadelphia Eagles—was born.

"If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987," Travis noted. "Because this big guy was born 1987."

And Jason, 35, doesn't fumble giving his brother, 33, some love right back.

"It's very cool Trav," he shared. "Unfortunately, I can't wear 89," to which Travis quipped, "You wouldn't anyways!"

"I love him and I've tried to be a good big brother," Jason continued. "But I think Trav sometimes gives me a lot of credit but I'm just so happy for everything he's done to get where he's at."