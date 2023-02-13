Jay-Z Was the Ultimate Instagram Dad for Daughter Blue Ivy Carter at 2023 Super Bowl

Watch : Jay-Z & Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Attend Super Bowl 2023

Jay-Z may have 99 problems, but being an Instagram dad isn't one.

Case in point: The rapper turned into an expert photographer at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 as he went all in to get the best pictures of eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who he shares with Beyoncé.

In footage captured by Fox, Jay-Z is seen squatting down to get the perfect angles of Blue, 11, as she poses on the field of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Afterward, Blue—who donned stylish streetwear to the sporting event—ran over to check her dad's handiwork, asking "Was it live? Was it live?" and giving him a nod of approval.

Asides from field-side snapshots, the father-daughter duo's trip to the Super Bowl included hanging out with Gordon Ramsay, Lil Uzi Vert and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. For the occasion, Jay-Z, 53, matched his daughter's chill style, sporting a Super Bowl Roc Nation sweatshirt, white sneakers and sunglasses.