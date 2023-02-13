Jay-Z Was the Ultimate Instagram Dad for Daughter Blue Ivy Carter at 2023 Super Bowl

Jay-Z may have 99 problems, but being an Instagram dad isn't one.
Case in point: The rapper turned into an expert photographer at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 as he went all in to get the best pictures of eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who he shares with Beyoncé.
In footage captured by Fox, Jay-Z is seen squatting down to get the perfect angles of Blue, 11, as she poses on the field of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Afterward, Blue—who donned stylish streetwear to the sporting event—ran over to check her dad's handiwork, asking "Was it live? Was it live?" and giving him a nod of approval.
Asides from field-side snapshots, the father-daughter duo's trip to the Super Bowl included hanging out with Gordon Ramsay, Lil Uzi Vert and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. For the occasion, Jay-Z, 53, matched his daughter's chill style, sporting a Super Bowl Roc Nation sweatshirt, white sneakers and sunglasses.
And that's not all that awaited Jay-Z—who also shares 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with Beyoncé—and Blue. After all, the 2023 Super Bowl marked a historic win for Patrick Mahomes, who became the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl when the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in a nail-biting 38-35 victory.
Rihanna's halftime show also sparked a buzz as the singer turned the NFL game into concert of her hits, and the site of an exciting reveal: her second pregnancy, which she had previously teased.
Ahead of the game, the superstar also got candid about why becoming a mother to her and A$AP Rocky's first child in May 2022 impacted her decision to headline the halftime show.
"When you become a mom," she told Apple Music in a Feb. 9 interview, "there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. There's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."