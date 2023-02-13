Hilary Duff Teases Josh Radnor's Involvement in How I Met Your Father

Watch : Hilary Duff on How I Met Your Father Love Interests & Lizzie McGuire

Have you met Ted?

Josh Radnor's lead character from How I Met Your Mother hasn't quite popped up on How I Met Your Father just yet, but he made sure to make his presence known, welcoming Hilary Duff's character Sophie into their universe.

"I had some really nice email exchanges with Josh," the actress exclusively told E! News during a Feb. 7 set visit. "It was nice to have him pass the torch almost."

Hilary continued, "We have this habit of not writing back to each other for a month at a time and then it'll start up again. He's so nice, I would love to have him here."

While Josh's former co-stars Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders have already reprised their original characters in the Hulu spinoff, Hilary isn't going to settle until she gets the entire gang back together.

"They were so freaking great on their show," Hilary shared. "Their characters were so carved out, they were so confident in what they did and the way they joked. It was like a dance. If we could have an ounce of that, we would be doing a great job. We think very highly of them and we want them all, if that's a possibility."