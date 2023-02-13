Hilary Duff Teases Josh Radnor's Involvement in How I Met Your Father

Have you met Ted?
Josh Radnor's lead character from How I Met Your Mother hasn't quite popped up on How I Met Your Father just yet, but he made sure to make his presence known, welcoming Hilary Duff's character Sophie into their universe.
"I had some really nice email exchanges with Josh," the actress exclusively told E! News during a Feb. 7 set visit. "It was nice to have him pass the torch almost."
Hilary continued, "We have this habit of not writing back to each other for a month at a time and then it'll start up again. He's so nice, I would love to have him here."
While Josh's former co-stars Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders have already reprised their original characters in the Hulu spinoff, Hilary isn't going to settle until she gets the entire gang back together.
"They were so freaking great on their show," Hilary shared. "Their characters were so carved out, they were so confident in what they did and the way they joked. It was like a dance. If we could have an ounce of that, we would be doing a great job. We think very highly of them and we want them all, if that's a possibility."
While she waits for it, she'll just have to bask in NPH's legendary cameo. "He's just funny and clever and charming and handsome and all of the things you would think he would be," Hilary noted. "He's like cool as the other side of the pillow."
And perhaps one day they'll be at MacLaren's with Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel, too. At least, if castmate Francia Raisa has her way. As she teased, "We need three more seasons for that to happen."
Until then, they're just focused on the now—and not the past. The O.G. show, which ran from 2005 to 2014, "doesn't really cross our minds on a daily basis," Tom Ainsley, who plays Charlie, admitted. "There will be moments in a script where someone will point out that it's a reference or a joke from the original show."
See how How I Met Your Father's story unfolds every Tuesday on Hulu.