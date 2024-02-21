Hitting the Slopes for Spring Break? Here's Every Affordable Ski Trip Essential You Need to Pack

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring break season will soon be upon us, and if you're already planning your itinerary with your college besties, you might also want to start curating that packing list.
If you're opting to head to the slopes or mountains for spring break to enjoy some snow, there are a few staples and essentials you need to take along with you. If you don't know where to start shopping for snow essentials, don't worry! We've got you covered. Whether this is your first trip to the snow or not, there are some affordable, functional and fashion-forward picks in this roundup of the best ski trip essentials you need to pack on your spring break trip. The best part? All of our picks are from Amazon, and you can even try them out before you commit to your purchase.
We've compiled the best insulated overalls, the warmest thermal layering pieces, ear-warming headbands and so much more. Scroll below and shop some must-have ski trip essentials from Amazon, and avoid overpacking, under-packing and anything in between.
Arctix Women's Essential Insulated Bib Overalls
These best-selling Arctix insulated bib overalls are a must-have for a trip to the snow. They have over 48,000 positive reviews, and range from sizes X-small through 4x-Large, in tall, short, and standard. You can even snag it in black, purple, light blue, white and so much more.
Thermajane Long Johns Thermal Underwear for Women
A thermal layering base is a must-have if you're headed to the snow. These affordable Thermajane Long Johns are currently on sale for $27, and they'll keep you warm and cozy no matter what snow activity you have planned. They have over 41,000 positive reviews, and range from sizes XX-small through 3X-Large. While the set will keep you warm, it won't take up much space in your suitcase.
Geyoga Winter Neck Warmers, 4 Pieces
This set of four fleece neck warmers are super soft, cozy and affordable. They'll keep your neck warm, but aren't too thick, according to reviews. One review shares, "Neck warmers fit under or over jacket and are adjustable. Do the trick and keep neck warm in cold weather."
MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50
It's so important to protect your skin while you're out on the harsh slopes. If you want a strong sunscreen that also feels creamy and luxe on your face, you have to try MDSolarSciences' Mineral Crème. It has an SPF 50 and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
Geyoga Women's Winter Touchscreen Gloves, 2 Pairs
These touchscreen gloves will keep your fingers toasty, but also allow you to snap photos in the cold without taking them off. One of the 4,000+ raving reviews shares, "I was worried that these would be thin. But they are very well made and so comfortable. They are very thick. The cuffs can be rolled up under my coat sleeves to give more warmth and wind protection. Such a good buy!"
Cindy & Wendy Large Soft Cashmere Silky Pashmina Solid Shawl Wrap Scarf for Women
A scarf that will keep you warm but doesn't take up too much space is a ski trip must-pack. This wrap scarf on Amazon is currently on sale for $15, and it comes in 41 different colors that are bright and beautiful. Yes, 41! One of the 3,700+ reviews shares, "This shawl is not really cashmere but I'm telling you it looks and feels like cashmere. Save yourself a little money and buy this instead. It is so soft and warm. You just want to cuddle up in it a get all cozy. I absolutely love it."
Sun Bum Lip Balm, 3-Pack
You'll also want to keep your lips moisturized when you're skiing, and there's no better pick than Sun Bum's lip balm, that also features SPF 30 protection. This three-pack includes coconut, watermelon, and banana flavors, and each smells better than the last.
Yaktrax Hiking and Walking Traction Cleats for Snow, Ice, and Rock
Don't go slipping and sliding on ice during your spring break trip. These Yaktrax traction cleats will save you a fall or two. They have over 22,000 positive reviews on Amazon, one of them raving, "They do stretch over my shoes and even my boots and I feel much more confident when walking with the dog on snowy, icy and even black ice conditions. They are not really for deep snow and you still have to watch your steps, but they have enough grab to make you feel that your feet won't go right out from under you."
Lupa Handmade Unisex Triple-Layer Micro Fleece Headband
Keep your ears warm in style with this triple-layer micro fleece headband that comes in an array of different colors, from light blue and orange to black and pink. One of the hundreds of raving reviews shares, "So much better than I expected! It's extremely comfortable and warm. The fit is fantastic and keeps my ears nice and warm. I wish this manufacturer created a shirt. You will understand why when you first touch it."
Arctix Womens Insulated Snow Pants
These insulated snow pants are a must-have on a ski trip. You can layer these over thermal bottoms for maximum warmth. They come in so many different colors and range from sizes X-Small to 2X-Large, including tall, short, and standard options. They have over 6,000 raving reviews, one of them stating, "I bought these pants for skiing and I'm so glad I did. They were warm, comfortable, and kept me dry. I was able to wear leggings and a thin pair of sweatpants underneath the ski pants without feeling tight. My legs were never cold at any time throughout our 4 day ski trip, even in 29° temps and 20+ mph winds!"
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
Packed with nourishing shea butter, this L'Occitane cream will keep your hands moisturized and protected from the elements. It's also super popular on TikTok and has a stellar 4.8-star rating on Amazon from over 9,000 reviewers. One fan raved, "Got it because of TikTok and I wasn't disappointed. This is the best hand cream I've ever tried."
HotHands Hand Warmers, 10 count
This five-pack of hand warmers (with two in each pack), gives you instant warmth if you're cold in the snow, and can deliver up to 10 hours of heat. Best of all, they're individually wrapped so you can keep them in your pockets until you need them.
ANJOUFEMME Womens Hiking Snow Winter Boots
These snow boots are cute and trendy, but also functional and cozy. The top-rated style comes in a bunch of different colors and silhouettes, and one of the 6,000+ reviews shares, "I got these for the colder weather, and originally only planned to wear them when it got wet or icy. But omg, these boots are amazing! I walk a lot, for work and school, and these are very comfortable. I've been wearing them almost everyday for two weeks and they're holding up great."
OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles OTG
These $27 ski goggles are sleek and comfortable. They have UV protection and over 21,000 reviews, one of them raving, "I recently wore these goggles for the first time on the ski slopes. They fit perfectly over my glasses and around my helmet, were extremely comfortable, and I had no trouble whatsoever with fog, even though mist and flurries were all around me."
Charmast Small Portable Charger
The slopes can be draining on your phone. Give your device a boost of power with this portable charger for iPhones. It's fast charging, hooks right up to your phone without wires, and it's small enough to fit in your pocket.
MOERDENG Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket
For $59 and with over 34,000 positive Amazon reviews, this waterproof ski jacket is well worth the hype. One reviewer explains, "I got this jacket for skiing but have found myself wearing it all the time! It is very warm, comfortable, and has many pockets. I am looking to get one in another color too!"
ProEtrade Wool Socks
You'll be glad you packed this set of thermal wool socks in your suitcase. They come in a few different color combinations and have over 4,000 positive reviews. One reviewer shares, "I absolutely love these socks. They fit perfectly, good quality, they're comfortable, and keep my feet warm!"
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Half Zip Pullover Fleece
Get those apres ski vibes going with this half-zip pullover. It's stretchy, fleece-lined and will keep you cozy after the slopes. You can get it in 12 colors and sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
Yeokou Women's Winter Warm Athletic Sweatpants
Continue with those apres ski vibes with these super cozy joggers. They're fleece-lined, come in 17 colors, and include X-Small to XX-Large sizing. One reviewer raved, "Super soft, thick, and warm for the cold weather," adding, "I might just live in them lol."
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Vest
This fleece Columbia vest comes in so many different colors, looks flattering on and feels soft and cozy to the touch. One enthusiastic reviewer wrote, "This Columbia vest is a perfect fit and the price is amazing. I was in a major sporting goods store and this very exact vest was $20 more. Incredible. I don't regret my purchase one tiny bit."
REDESS Women Winter Pom Pom Beanie Hat with Warm Fleece Lined
This warm, fleece-lined beanie hat has a cute pom pom detailing, and 16 different color options. That under $10 price point is also a catch. One reviewer explains, "I feel like I have a big head so most beanies don't work for me. However, this beanie stretches to fit perfectly & looks like beanies should. It has insulation & sustained a gentle wash. It's also classically stylish. I bought another in another color."
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
These snow boots from Columbia are super comfy, cozy, stylish and on sale! They have over 36,000 raving reviews, on explaining, "Great snow boots. They keep me warm and my feet are nice and dry. They're also pretty cute with a short skirt."
Shy Velvet Balaclava Wind-Resistant Winter Face Mask
This fuzzy, wind-resistant balaclava is perfect for any kind of snow excursion. It's cute, cozy and functional, and on sale for just $14. One review shares, "I use this hat when I go snowshoeing. Keep my head & neck nice and toasty. It doesn't look dorky on either! I use another hat under when the temps are real cold. I love it!"
—Originally published Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:32PM PT.