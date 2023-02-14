Hitting the Slopes for Spring Break? Here's Every Affordable Ski Trip Essential You Need to Pack

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring break season will soon be upon us, and if you're already planning your itinerary with your college besties, you might also want to start curating that packing list.
If you're opting to head to the slopes or mountains for spring break to enjoy some snow, there are a few staples and essentials you need to take along with you. If you don't know where to start shopping for snow essentials, don't worry! We've got you covered. Whether this is your first trip to the snow or not, there are some affordable, functional and fashion-forward picks in this roundup of the best ski trip essentials you need to pack on your spring break trip. The best part? All of our picks are from Amazon, and you can even try them out before you commit to your purchase!
We've compiled the best insulated overalls, the warmest thermal layering pieces, ear-warming headbands and so much more. Scroll below and shop some must-have ski trip essentials from Amazon, and avoid overpacking, under-packing and anything in between!
Arctix Women's Essential Insulated Bib Overalls
These best-selling Arctix insulated bib overalls are a must-have for a trip to the snow. They have over 40,500 positive reviews, and range from sizes x-small through 4x-large. You can snag it in black, purple, light blue, white and so much more.
Thermajane Long Johns Thermal Underwear for Women
A thermal layering base is a must-have if you're headed to the snow. These affordable Thermajane Long Johns are currently on sale for $27, and they'll keep you warm and cozy no matter what snow activity you have planned. They have over 35,000 positive reviews, and range from sizes xx-small through 3x-large. While the set will keep you warm, it won't take up much space in your suitcase.
4 Pieces Winter Neck Warmers Fleece Gaiter Windproof Face Covering
This set of four fleece neck warmers are super soft, cozy and affordable. They'll keep your neck warm, but aren't too thick, according to reviews. One review shares, "Neck warmers fit under or over jacket and are adjustable. Do the trick and keep neck warm in cold weather."
2 Pairs Women's Winter Touchscreen Gloves
These touchscreen gloves will keep your fingers toasty, but also allow you to snap photos in the cold without taking them off. One of the 2,000+ raving reviews shares, "I was worried that these would be thin. But they are very well made and so comfortable. They are very thick. The cuffs can be rolled up under my coat sleeves to give more warmth and wind protection. Such a good buy!"
Cindy & Wendy Large Soft Cashmere Silky Pashmina Solid Shawl Wrap Scarf for Women
A scarf that will keep you warm but doesn't take up too much space is a ski trip must-pack. This wrap scarf on Amazon is currently on sale for $16, and it comes in 43 different colors that are bright and beautiful. Yes, 43! One of the 3,000+ reviews shares, "This shawl is not really cashmere but I'm telling you it looks and feels like cashmere. Save yourself a little money and buy this instead. It is so soft and warm. You just want to cuddle up in it a get all cozy. I absolutely love it."
Yaktrax Hiking and Walking Traction Cleats for Snow, Ice, and Rock
Don't go slipping and sliding on ice during your spring break trip. These Yaktrax traction cleats will save you a fall or two. They have over 23,000 positive reviews on Amazon, one of them raving, "I had a serious fall on ice and snow about a month ago, acute lumbar thoracic trauma! Even after I improved a bit, I was afraid to step outside! I first ordered a heavy chain with triangular spikes, which did not serve my purpose, and the rubber was so thick that I couldn't get it on my boots! Then I saw that these were best sellers. So I ordered a pair and I can't express how relieved I am! They are just perfect…….not at all cumbersome, but very efficient! I highly recommend them, and only wish I had purchased them before my fall! THANK YOU!"
Lupa Handmade Unisex Triple-Layer Micro Fleece Headband
Keep your ears warm in style with this triple-layer micro fleece headband that comes in an array of different colors, from light blue and orange to black and pink. One of the hundreds of raving reviews shares, "So much better than I expected! It's extremely comfortable and warm. The fit is fantastic and keeps my ears nice and warm. I wish this manufacturer created a shirt. You will understand why when you first touch it."
Arctix Womens Insulated Snow Pants
These insulated snow pants are a must-have on a ski trip. You can layer these over thermal bottoms for maximum warmth. They come in so many different colors and range from sizes x-small to size 18. They have over 50,000 raving reviews, one of them stating, "I don't usually write reviews, but I HAD to for this product! I commute work on the bus, and I live in Chicago. The winters here are brutal, to say the least. I have a great long winter coat, but my legs were always cold. You never know how long you will have to wait at a bus stop, even with the tracker. I decided to purchase these snow pants in a large so I could keep my work pants on underneath. This past week in Chicago was extremely cold, and let me tell you, I felt nothing except warmth. I couldn't believe it! These pants are amazing! There is elastic at the end of the liner around the ankle to keep any cold wind from sneaking in."
ANJOUFEMME Womens Hiking Snow Winter Boots
These snow boots are cute and trendy, but also functional and cozy. The top-rated style comes in a bunch of different colors and silhouettes, and one of the 4,000+ reviews shares, "These were a last minute "emergency" purchase, just needed something waterproof to hike in, I'm shocked by how well these have held up. I've put them through the the wringer and they actually still work great. From snow, to rain, and even stomping through shallow standing water, my feet have actually stayed dry without any issues."
OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles OTG
These $28 ski goggles are sleek and comfortable. They have UV protection and over 22,200 five-star reviews, one of them raving, "I didn't want to spend a gazillion dollars on goggles. Thankfully these fit the bill! I liked the way they looked, how they fit and how they worked on the slopes during a near blizzard for most of the day. For as bad as the conditions were, they were amazing goggles. I would highly recommend you buy these instead of any other brand!!!"
MOERDENG Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket
For $40 and with over 28,000 positive Amazon reviews, this waterproof ski jacket is well worth the hype. One reviewer explains, "This jacket is very nice, well made, comfortable, lots of nice pockets, the hood fits well, zippers are very easy to zip/unzip, sleeves are just the perfect length, all the pockets are very nice, and it is very water resistant, water repels off easily, and you stay nice and dry. The lining is warm and cozy and does not itch. I would say this was an overall great purchase, and the price was simply perfect!"
ProEtrade Wool Socks
You'll be glad you packed this set of thermal wool socks in your suitcase. They come in a few different color combinations and have over 3,400 positive reviews. One reviewer shares, "I absolutely love these socks. They fit perfectly, good quality, they're comfortable, and keep my feet warm!"
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Vest
This fleece Columbia vest comes in so many different colors, looks flattering on and feels soft and cozy to the touch. It has almost 14,000 positive reviews, one saying, "This Columbia vest is a perfect fit and the price is amazing. I was in a major sporting goods store and this very exact vest was $20 more. Incredible. I don't regret my purchase one tiny bit."
REDESS Women Winter Pom Pom Beanie Hat with Warm Fleece Lined
This warm, fleece-lined beanie hat has a cute pom pom detailing, and 22 different color options. That under $10 price point is also a catch! One reviewer explains, "I feel like I have a big head so most beanies don't work for me. However, this beanie stretches to fit perfectly & looks like beanies should. It has insulation & sustained a gentle wash. It's also classically stylish. I bought another in another color."
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
These snow boots from Columbia are super comfy, cozy, stylish and on sale! They have over 32,000 raving reviews, on explaining, "Nice fit, these are comfortable to wear for longer walks and/or all day. Warm enough for prolonged outdoor use and somehow don't make your feet sweaty even if you are indoors for hours. Great snow traction and decent traction on ice. They have a profile like a normal work boot instead of the bulk of a tradition snow boot so, you don't have to clomp about, but can just walk as usual allowing for the longer wear time. Styling is far better than most snow boots."
Shy Velvet Balaclava Wind-Resistant Winter Face Mask
This fuzzy, wind-resistant balaclava is perfect for any kind of snow excursion. It's cute, cozy and functional, and on sale for just $14. One review shares, "I use this hat when I go snowshoeing. Keep my head & neck nice and toasty. It doesn't look dorky on either! I use another hat under when the temps are real cold. I love it!"
