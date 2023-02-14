The Bachelor: Why Shellfish Almost Sent a Contestant Home

Watch : Bachelor EXCLUSIVE: Zach Confronts Anastasia Over Her Motives

The world "selfish" gets tossed around a lot in Bachelor Nation—but "shellfish?!"

On the Feb. 13 episode of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross and the remaining women packed their bags and headed to the Bahamas. Upon arrival, Zach said, "I'm just a Bahama papa looking for his Bahama mama," which was uncomfortable for all involved.

However, there was no time to wallow because Zach selected Kat for the first vacation one-on-one, which involved some scuba diving, a boat ride and the pair incessantly rubbing sunscreen all over each other. Seriously, these two love sunscreen.

After Kat opened up about her fear that she was too imperfect for Zach to love and Zach called Kat "awesome" multiple times, he gave her the date rose and the two kissed underneath a massive fireworks display—much to the chagrin of the rest of the women, who could see the sparks fly from their resort villa.

The next day, it was group date time. Zach and the women participated in a day filled with dancing, drinking and indulging in the local seafood—which was tough news for Gabi.

"I'm allergic to shellfish," Gabi revealed. "A lot of these activities are involving shellfish. It's a little bit tough. I want Zach to notice me. If I can't show that I'm making an effort because I can't make an effort, I'm kind of in the background."