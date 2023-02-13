Angela Bassett, Michelle Williams and More Stars Dazzle at Oscars 2023 Nominees Luncheon

As the countdown begins for the 2023 Oscars on March 12, nominees including Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Colin Farrell and Austin Butler come together for a star-studded lunch.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 13, 2023 10:50 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsOscarsCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: 2023 Oscars First-Time Nominees: Rihanna, Austin Butler & More

It's never too early to raise a glass to Hollywood's very best. 

With less than one month to go until the 2023 Oscars, the Academy hosted its annual nominees luncheon. Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 13, the event featured more than a few stars hoping to earn a trophy at the annual awards show.

Several Best Actress nominees including Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh proved they have an eye for style with their afternoon looks.

But perhaps it was Angela Bassett, who is up for Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 ceremony, who turned heads for all the right reasons thanks to her striped Moschino look styled by Jennifer Austin. Another impressive point? The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star stepped out just two days earlier to receive the 2023 Distinguished Artisan Award at the 2023 Makeup Artist and Hairstylist Guild Awards.

In other words, there's no rest for the best in acting, fashion and beauty.

While the ladies deserve lots of credit for their ability to dress and impress all award season long, some actors also may need a round of applause for their stellar ensembles.

photos
Oscars 2023: Stars React to Their Nominations

Fashion lovers can't help but fall in love with Austin Butler's unique take on the suit jacket—without a tie—and matching pants. As for Paul Mescal, he continues to prove oversized fits can't go out of style anytime soon.

But don't take our word for it. Keep scrolling to see more winning looks at the 2023 Oscars Nominee Luncheon. And watch the 2023 Oscars on March 12 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett

In Moschino

JC Olivera/Getty Images
Jenny Slate

In Rosie Assoulin

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett

In Lanvin

JC Olivera/Getty Images
Austin Butler
JC Olivera/Getty Images
Michelle Williams
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Kerry Condon

In Christian Dior

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Paul Mescal
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Michelle Yeoh
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Colin Farrell
JC Olivera/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ke Huy Quan
Monica Schipper/WireImage
Rita Wilson
JC Olivera/Getty Images
Stephanie Hsu

In Thom Browne

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Brendan Fraser
JC Olivera/Getty Images
Alfonso Cuarón
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tom Cruise
JC Olivera/Getty Images
Steven Spielberg

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal

3

See the Outtakes From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal

3

See the Outtakes From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial

4

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

5

NYPD Blue Child Star Austin Majors Dead at 27