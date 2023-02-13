Angela Bassett, Michelle Williams and More Stars Dazzle at Oscars 2023 Nominees Luncheon

Watch : 2023 Oscars First-Time Nominees: Rihanna, Austin Butler & More

It's never too early to raise a glass to Hollywood's very best.

With less than one month to go until the 2023 Oscars, the Academy hosted its annual nominees luncheon. Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 13, the event featured more than a few stars hoping to earn a trophy at the annual awards show.

Several Best Actress nominees including Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh proved they have an eye for style with their afternoon looks.

But perhaps it was Angela Bassett, who is up for Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 ceremony, who turned heads for all the right reasons thanks to her striped Moschino look styled by Jennifer Austin. Another impressive point? The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star stepped out just two days earlier to receive the 2023 Distinguished Artisan Award at the 2023 Makeup Artist and Hairstylist Guild Awards.

In other words, there's no rest for the best in acting, fashion and beauty.

While the ladies deserve lots of credit for their ability to dress and impress all award season long, some actors also may need a round of applause for their stellar ensembles.