Angela Bassett, Michelle Williams and More Stars Dazzle at Oscars 2023 Nominees Luncheon

It's never too early to raise a glass to Hollywood's very best.
With less than one month to go until the 2023 Oscars, the Academy hosted its annual nominees luncheon. Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 13, the event featured more than a few stars hoping to earn a trophy at the annual awards show.
Several Best Actress nominees including Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh proved they have an eye for style with their afternoon looks.
But perhaps it was Angela Bassett, who is up for Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 ceremony, who turned heads for all the right reasons thanks to her striped Moschino look styled by Jennifer Austin. Another impressive point? The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star stepped out just two days earlier to receive the 2023 Distinguished Artisan Award at the 2023 Makeup Artist and Hairstylist Guild Awards.
In other words, there's no rest for the best in acting, fashion and beauty.
While the ladies deserve lots of credit for their ability to dress and impress all award season long, some actors also may need a round of applause for their stellar ensembles.
Fashion lovers can't help but fall in love with Austin Butler's unique take on the suit jacket—without a tie—and matching pants. As for Paul Mescal, he continues to prove oversized fits can't go out of style anytime soon.
But don't take our word for it. Keep scrolling to see more winning looks at the 2023 Oscars Nominee Luncheon. And watch the 2023 Oscars on March 12 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.