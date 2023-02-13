Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Watch : Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Rihanna shined bright like a diamond at the 2023 Super Bowl for free.

The "Needed Me" singer delivered an epic halftime show at the big game on Feb. 12. But despite delivering such an incredible performance, Rihanna won't be getting a paycheck from the NFL for it.

"We do not pay the artists," NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter told Forbes back in 2016. "We cover expenses and production costs."

With that being said, Rihanna work, work, work, worked it on stage without pay from the National Football League. The halftime show featured the Grammy winner's biggest hits such as "Diamonds," "Umbrella" and "Pour It Up," which was performed by the 34-year-old in an eye-catching red ensemble.

On top of captivating audiences with her vocals, Rihanna made headlines by revealing she is pregnant with her and and A$AP Rocky's second child during the performance. A rep for the singer also confirmed to E! News Feb. 12 she is expecting.