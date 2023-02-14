Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Moving to Dubai Has Changed Her Sense of Style

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Returns to NYFW at Christian Siriano Runway Show

Fashion Week is so fetch thanks to Lindsay Lohan.

The actress was front and center at Christian Siriano's Fall 2023 NYFW show on Feb. 9, where she watched her sister Ali Lohan, 29, and brother Cody Lohan, 26, walk the runway. And as she and the designer exclusively told E! News, the event was totally grool.

"It's so amazing, it's beautiful," Lindsay, who flew in from Dubai to support her siblings, shared. "I feel like such a proud big sister of, like, videoing them. You almost get butterflies for them."

The Project Runway alum added, "I was so excited and oh my god, they were so amazing. I was like, 'We are doing this.'"

And there was no way Lindsay—wearing a gorgeous copper top and matching pants for the occasion—would miss her siblings' Siriano debut, even though she now lives in the United Arab Emirates with husband Bader Shammas. "We're really close," the 36-year-old said. "They're very important to me. They're amazing people and I just love being there for them."

And Christian was bursting at the seams seeing the Lohans sport his clothes.