S Club 7's Reunion Announcement Is a Dream Come True

S Club 7 is bringing it all back to you.

The beloved British pop group—comprised of Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Paul Cattermole—will be reuniting for an anniversary tour this fall to mark 25 years since the group's inception, they announced on Feb. 13.

"We are very excited to say that we are going back out on tour in October," Rachel said during an appearance on BBC's The One Show. "We're just so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out."

Seeing how there ain't no party like an S Club party, fans can expect plenty of "nostalgia" at the reunion shows, according to Bradley.

"Obviously, we're bringing the late '90s," he added, with Paul noting that while the band is still "determining what we're going to put on the set list," they'll definitely be playing some of their classic bops.