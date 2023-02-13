S Club 7's Reunion Announcement Is a Dream Come True

S Club 7 is bringing it all back to you.
The beloved British pop group—comprised of Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Paul Cattermole—will be reuniting for an anniversary tour this fall to mark 25 years since the group's inception, they announced on Feb. 13.
"We are very excited to say that we are going back out on tour in October," Rachel said during an appearance on BBC's The One Show. "We're just so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out."
Seeing how there ain't no party like an S Club party, fans can expect plenty of "nostalgia" at the reunion shows, according to Bradley.
"Obviously, we're bringing the late '90s," he added, with Paul noting that while the band is still "determining what we're going to put on the set list," they'll definitely be playing some of their classic bops.
S Club 7 was originally formed in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. The band topped the charts in 1999 with their debut single "Bring It All Back," before going on to produce hits like "S Club Party," "Reach," "Don't Stop Movin'" and "Never Had a Dream Come True."
In addition to music, the septet also starred in several TV series, including 1999's S Club 7 in Miami and 2000's S Club 7 in L.A.
The band changed its name to S Club in 2002 following the Paul's departure. The remaining six members released the band's fourth studio album, Seeing Double, that same year before going on a hiatus.
Though several members performed under the name S Club Allstars during the break, it wasn't until 2014 when original lineup reunited for a charity performance on the BBC Children in Need telethon. The show was soon followed by a U.K. tour to support a re-release of 2003's Best: The Greatest Hits of S Club 7.
"'Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done," the group said in a statement while announcing its latest tour. "We hope everyone can join us for one big party!"
Scroll on to see the complete tour dates.
Friday, Oct. 13, 2023: M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023: Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England
Monday, Oct. 16, 2023: 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023: Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland
Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023: Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Friday, Oct. 20, 2023: First Direct Arena in Leeds, England
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023: AO Arena in Manchester, England
Monday, Oct. 23, 2023: International Arena in Cardiff, Wales
Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023: Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023: Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023: The O2 in London, England