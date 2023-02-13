Meet Me in Paris: Where the Relationships Stand Now

The cast of Meet Me in Paris found love in the City of Light—but did it last?
In the Roku Channel unscripted feature length romantic comedy—described as "The Hills meets Emily in Paris"—Mimi Shou, Danielle Matteo and Jasmine Fleet flew to Paris for a very unconventional shot at love.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the three women revealed where things stand now with the men they met during their 10-day French adventure—and how hopeful they are about what the future might hold.
First up, Mimi. The New York-based jewelry designer had an immediate spark with John, a pilot based in Utah. While the two acknowledged that living so far apart—in addition to John's unpredictable work schedule—would make things tough, they decided to try and make it work during a final fateful meeting underneath the Arc de Triomphe.
"We do care about each other," Mimi said about where things stand. "He's still in Utah, so the long distance thing is an issue."
Danielle, as it turns out, is also dealing with some long distance issues of her own. While she and hunky basketball player Steve ended things with a kiss on the court in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, things haven't been easy for L.A.-based Danielle and New York-based Steve.
"For Steve and I going into this, those were conversations that we had because we were in two very different locations," Danielle said. "We're on opposite ends of the country. That's not to say New York is very far of a flight."
Somebody call pilot John!
On the flip side, Jasmine left Paris without a prospective partner—but she certainly didn't leave totally empty-handed.
"That experience was at such a critical time in my journey of being newly single and figuring out who I am as a person," Jasmine said. "Having the support of the ladies? It made the difference. I couldn't have done it without them."
Jasmine continued, "Building that friendship with these two ladies, that was the prize for me."
Meet Me in Paris—from executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Saldana—is available to stream now on Roku Channel.