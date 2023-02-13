Meet Me in Paris: Where the Relationships Stand Now

Watch : Meet Me in Paris Cast Talks Current Relationship Status

The cast of Meet Me in Paris found love in the City of Light—but did it last?

In the Roku Channel unscripted feature length romantic comedy—described as "The Hills meets Emily in Paris"—Mimi Shou, Danielle Matteo and Jasmine Fleet flew to Paris for a very unconventional shot at love.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the three women revealed where things stand now with the men they met during their 10-day French adventure—and how hopeful they are about what the future might hold.

First up, Mimi. The New York-based jewelry designer had an immediate spark with John, a pilot based in Utah. While the two acknowledged that living so far apart—in addition to John's unpredictable work schedule—would make things tough, they decided to try and make it work during a final fateful meeting underneath the Arc de Triomphe.

"We do care about each other," Mimi said about where things stand. "He's still in Utah, so the long distance thing is an issue."