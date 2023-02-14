14 Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Gifts That Will Be Late, but Worth the Wait

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Well, it happened again: You made it to Valentine's Day, have a Valentine with which to celebrate, and....oops! No gift.
You could scramble for a last-minute card at the drugstore, or the last box of candy on the shelf, but why bother? If it's gonna be a belated present, you should probably make it worth your sweetie's while.
That's why I've put together this list of last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that are totally worth the wait. From cute pajamas to kitschy ornaments, Mardi Gras-inspired beads to heart-shaped jewelry (I don't care what that sitcom says; girls wear it!), these are 14 lovely things she won't be mad at you for gifting a few days late.
Unless this also happens to be her birthday, or maybe your anniversary as a duo. In that case, you're on your own.
But if you're here because you finally nabbed that last-minute reservation and want to write about a cute upcoming gift in the IOU, then you're definitely in the right place.
Leveret Women's Two Piece Cotton Pajamas Navy Hearts
Cozy, charming, and just the right amount of cutesy, Leveret's heart-decorated pajamas set should probably also be given with a promise of breakfast in bed.
Oradina Heart of Gold Ring
Sleek and sophisticated, the Heart of Gold ring from Oradina shows that just because you forgot to order something on time doesn't mean you love your sweetheart any less. And that you've got style.
Funko Pop Star Wars Valentines Grogu with Cookies
Not only is it Grogu with a little snack, but it's Grogu with a little snack that's heart-shaped, and they're both rendered in pink and red! All together now: Awww.
Lovers So Happy Together 4.25-inch Christmas Ornament
It may seem like just a trinket, but this heart-shaped ornament offers a way to celebrate your love now — and every holiday season to come.
Beistle Co. Very Special Sweetheart Button
Gifting late, and not for the first time? This goofy button is one of those things that just might be silly enough to work.
Hey Harper LA Passion Ring
Inspired by traditional signet rings, Hey Harper's minimalist heart-shaped accessory looks great on its own or stacked with similarly simple styles.
Snif Fragrance Bundle Kit
Snif's vegan, cruelty-free fragrance set is a limited-edition and "luxury-level" trio that can be worn time and time again.
JGI Valentine Heart Ring
A sparkling, heart-shaped ring is always a welcome Valentine's Day gift. And Pam is right about no one buying this for herself.
Metallic Heart Bead Necklace Set
This shimmering set of beaded necklaces is a playful gift for couples in new relationships. If you've been together a long time, you're definitely going to need to pony up for non-novelty jewelry.
Rachel Glauber Children's Heart Pendant Necklace
There's no rule that says Valentine's Day has to be romantic. It's just a celebration of love! So this charming heart necklace, designed for kids, is a delightful way to show yours you love them.
Haus of Brilliance Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace
I mean, it's a heart pendant necklace adorned with petite diamonds. If this doesn't say "Valentine's Day gift," I don't know what does.
Adiba Blue Crown Drop Earrings
Adiba's Blue Crown earrings are striking — an elaborate, ornate homage to both royalty and costume jewelry alike. I can't guarantee gifting these late will get you some goodwill, but it seems like a safe assumption to make.
Katie Dean Earrings Beaded Heart Hoops
Offering the comfort of huggies with the flair of drop earrings, this shining Katie Dean pair is totally worth waiting for.
Sterling Forever Heart Micro Hoops
Twinkling with dots of cubic zirconia sparkles, these heart-shaped hoops can be worn for any occasion.
