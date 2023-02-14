14 Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Gifts That Will Be Late, but Worth the Wait

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Well, it happened again: You made it to Valentine's Day, have a Valentine with which to celebrate, and....oops! No gift.

You could scramble for a last-minute card at the drugstore, or the last box of candy on the shelf, but why bother? If it's gonna be a belated present, you should probably make it worth your sweetie's while.

That's why I've put together this list of last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that are totally worth the wait. From cute pajamas to kitschy ornaments, Mardi Gras-inspired beads to heart-shaped jewelry (I don't care what that sitcom says; girls wear it!), these are 14 lovely things she won't be mad at you for gifting a few days late.

Unless this also happens to be her birthday, or maybe your anniversary as a duo. In that case, you're on your own.

But if you're here because you finally nabbed that last-minute reservation and want to write about a cute upcoming gift in the IOU, then you're definitely in the right place.