Parks and Rec's Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Aubrey Plaza Reunited to Celebrate Galentine's Day

You can take the girls out of Pawnee, but you can't take the Pawnee out of the girls.
Parks and Recreation cast members Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn reunited once again to celebrate Galentine's Day, the Valentine's Day-adjacent holiday established on the NBC comedy.
Rashida posted a pic of the group on Instagram Feb. 13, captioned: "Happy Galentine's Day from the original Gals!"
Kerry Washington responded to the snap "YAS!!!!!!," while Samantha Ronson commented, "Love this."
The Galentine's Day reunion has become a bit of a tradition for the actresses. The same foursome met up in 2018, with Aubrey posting a photo of the crew captioned: "happy happy galentine's day. these women keep me alive." The group also met up in 2020, with Aubrey once again posting a photo of the reunited bunch.
Galentine's Day was established during Parks and Recreation's second season in 2010. Commemorated the day before Valentine's Day, Leslie Knope (Poehler) invited her best girlfriends—including Ann (Jones) and April (Plaza)—to a brunch filled with storytelling and celebration of strong female friendships.
Kathryn guest starred multiple times on Parks and Rec as Jennifer Barkley, the campaign manager for Leslie's political nemesis Bobby Newport, played by Paul Rudd.
In addition to the inaugural Galentine's Day episode in season two, the holiday was also celebrated during episodes in season four—in which Leslie attempts to find Ann a partner—and in season six—when Leslie attempts to mourn Ann's decision to move away from Pawnee.
Parks and Recreation is available to steam on Peacock.
To get in on the Galentine's Day action, keep scrolling for a list of the best Galentine's Day movies to watch with your bestie.
