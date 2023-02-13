Parks and Rec's Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Aubrey Plaza Reunited to Celebrate Galentine's Day

The cast of NBC's Parks and Recreation—including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Aubrey Plaza—reunited to celebrate Galentine's Day, the holiday established on the show. See the pic!

You can take the girls out of Pawnee, but you can't take the Pawnee out of the girls.

Parks and Recreation cast members Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn reunited once again to celebrate Galentine's Day, the Valentine's Day-adjacent holiday established on the NBC comedy.

Rashida posted a pic of the group on Instagram Feb. 13, captioned: "Happy Galentine's Day from the original Gals!"

Kerry Washington responded to the snap "YAS!!!!!!," while Samantha Ronson commented, "Love this."

The Galentine's Day reunion has become a bit of a tradition for the actresses. The same foursome met up in 2018, with Aubrey posting a photo of the crew captioned: "happy happy galentine's day. these women keep me alive." The group also met up in 2020, with Aubrey once again posting a photo of the reunited bunch. 

Galentine's Day was established during Parks and Recreation's second season in 2010. Commemorated the day before Valentine's Day, Leslie Knope (Poehler) invited her best girlfriends—including Ann (Jones) and April (Plaza)—to a brunch filled with storytelling and celebration of strong female friendships.

Kathryn guest starred multiple times on Parks and Rec as Jennifer Barkley, the campaign manager for Leslie's political nemesis Bobby Newport, played by Paul Rudd.

In addition to the inaugural Galentine's Day episode in season two, the holiday was also celebrated during episodes in season four—in which Leslie attempts to find Ann a partner—and in season six—when Leslie attempts to mourn Ann's decision to move away from Pawnee.

Parks and Recreation is available to steam on Peacock.

To get in on the Galentine's Day action, keep scrolling for a list of the best Galentine's Day movies to watch with your bestie.

Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bridesmaids

Starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey, the 2011 flick proves that friends will always have your back—in singledom or holy matrimony. It's available to stream for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Legally Blonde

There's no objecting to how Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) has become a pop culture figure of female empowerment since the 2001 release of Legally Blonde. With her go-getter attitude and her unwavering loyalty to gal pals like Paulette Bonafonté (Jennifer Coolidge), it's not hard to see why the bubbly blonde is such an inspiration to women. Watch her take on Harvard, the court and more on Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV

Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock
Girls Trip

This 2017 comedy boasting an all-star cast of Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah will leave you feeling like you've just gone on vacay with your besties. Check it out on Hulu or Sling TV.

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mean Girls

Can we all just get along, bake a cake filled with rainbows and agree that Mean Girls is the quintessential guide to the inner workings of "girl world" in high school? Written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, the 2004 flick has become a cult classic among friends and frenemies. Watch it on Pluto TV.

F Duhamel/Annapurna/MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock
Booksmart

Directed by Olivia Wilde, this 2019 flick centers around two super studious seniors (Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever) on a quest to experience their very first high school party before graduation. Think: Superbad, but with two girlfriends. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
The First Wives Club

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned—and Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn prove just that as divorcées seeking to get back at their ex-husbands. In the immortal words of Ivana Trump, who famously made a cameo in this 1996 following her real-life split from Donald Trump: "Don't get mad, get everything." Stream it with your own club on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Brownstone Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Pitch Perfect

Have an aca-awesome Valentine's Day this year by renting a sing-along version of the 2012 musical that kick-started an entire franchise. For more Pitch Perfect fun, be sure to also check out its spinoff series, Bumper in Berlin, on Peacock.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Waiting to Exhale

Boyfriends may come and go, but true friends are forever. Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon show us just that as four women each struggling with their own romantic relationships in Forest Whitaker's 1992 directorial debut. Watch it on Disney+.

Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock
13 Going on 30

Whether you're in high school or in your 30s—flirty and thriving, of course—it's always good to be reminded how not to overlook or backstab your bestie. Use Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer's 2004 flick as a cautionary tale and stream it on Peacock.

Christine Parry/Bend It/Film Council/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bend It Like Beckham

Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra are shining examples that no man, family or sport should come between friends in this 2002 comedy. Watch it on YouTube or Disney+.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Steel Magnolias

With an all-star lineup of Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis, this 1989 movie about a group of women from a small Southern community has proven that there's no bond quite like sisterhood that crosses generations. Prepare for a good cry when you stream it free on YouTube.

Colleen Hayes/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Wine Country

Amy Poehler's 2019 directorial debut reunites your Saturday Night Live favorites Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey as they travel to California's Napa Valley. Pop a cork with your gals over on Netflix

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Thelma & Louise

Is there a more quintessential movie about female friendship than Thelma & Louise? Settle in with pop culture's most iconic gal pals—and peep a young Brad Pitt in one of his earliest roles—by streaming this classic on Amazon Prime or The Roku Channel with a subscription.

Cate Cameron/Lionsgate
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

What do you get when you combine two best friends with Florida, a mystical water spirit, an eccentric villain and a swarm of lethal mosquitos? This 2021 zany comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Also featuring lots of laughs and heart, as well as Jamie Dornan, the movie can be streamed on Hulu.

(NBC, Peacock and E! are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

