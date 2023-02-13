Tory Burch Has Hundreds of New Sale Styles— Here Are the Cutest Bags, Jewelry & More for as Low as $49

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Need a little retail therapy to kickstart your week? We're right with you!

And, what better kind of sale to shop than a designer sale with tons of new markdowns for hundreds of dollars off? Tory Burch just added so many cute new sale styles to their website, and we can't get enough of all the handbags, jewelry, clothing, shoes and more. Whether you're looking for a new handbag that is perfect for the spring, or need a functional and cute cardholder, Tory Burch's sale section has everything you could imagine and more. All the fashion-forward Tory Burch sale finds in our roundup have tons of raving reviews, too!

Scroll below and shop some of our top Tory Burch sale finds before everything sells out.