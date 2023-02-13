Tory Burch Has Hundreds of New Sale Styles— Here Are the Cutest Bags, Jewelry & More for as Low as $49

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Need a little retail therapy to kickstart your week? We're right with you!
And, what better kind of sale to shop than a designer sale with tons of new markdowns for hundreds of dollars off? Tory Burch just added so many cute new sale styles to their website, and we can't get enough of all the handbags, jewelry, clothing, shoes and more. Whether you're looking for a new handbag that is perfect for the spring, or need a functional and cute cardholder, Tory Burch's sale section has everything you could imagine and more. All the fashion-forward Tory Burch sale finds in our roundup have tons of raving reviews, too!
Scroll below and shop some of our top Tory Burch sale finds before everything sells out.
Robinson Tote Bag
This tote bag is a wardrobe staple that is currently on sale for over $100 off its original price. It has tons of positive reviews, one writing, " I love this bag; it's a classy and chic work bag. This bag is nice in size and good for everyday use, especially outside of the office and/or classroom."
Kira Chevron Metallic Pave Logo Chain Wallet
This black metallic pave logo chain wallet is currently on sale for over $100 off its original price, and is the perfect evening bag that has some raving reviews. One reviewer shares, "I love this handbag! It can be dressy or carry it with jeans. The turn lock is so pretty with the glittery stones on it. You can get your iPhone and the necessary items you need in it."
Rayure Fleurie Neckerchief
This pink and green floral neckerchief is the perfect accessory to get you in the mood for spring. It's made with silk twill, and would look pretty worn around your neck, in your hair, tied around your favorite handbag and more!
Eleanor Colorblock Card Case
We love a cute, organizational, functional and on-sale accessory! This colorblock card case is perfect for all your essentials, and the light, contrasting colors are so pretty. It's currently on sale for $89 instead of the usual $128!
Miller Soft Bicolor Sandal
These bicolor sandals are perfect for the warmer weather approaching, or for that spring break trip you've got planned! One review shares, "I bought a size up based on reviews and I'm glad I did because it fits exactly how I like to wear my sandals. I don't like seeing sandals fit exact or the heels or toes hanging off. It's extremely comfortable and I feel like I'm walking on cushion."
Roxanne Crystal Small Double-Drop Earring
These best-selling double-drop earrings will have you feeling like the main character. One happy reviewer shares, " Love these earrings! Took with me on a recent holiday, tons of compliments! Festive touch for any outfit."
Miller Raffia Mini Bag
This mini hand-woven bag screams spring, and it's on sale for over $200 off its original price. One reviewer shares, "Love love, perfect size for date night, it fits everything you need."
Serif-T Enameled Stackable Ring
We want one of these stackable rings in just about every color. They're currently on sale for just $49, and on reviewer raves, " I ordered the black and gold ring. True to size. It is stunning! Not too bulky but not too thin. Highly recommend!"
Embellished Eleanor Belt
Need a cute new belt to add to your wardrobe? This chic black belt from Tory Burch has the cutest embellished logo that'll pair well with anything. It's currently on sale for $139, and it'll be an accessory staple in your closet.
Kira Chevron Card Case
This card case is a must-have, especially when it's on sale! One reviewer shares, " I wanted a small card holder to take and throw in my pocket or small purse on the go, and this is perfect. I have 2, one in tan and one in black. Love them!"
Mini Perry Tote
Isn't this the cutest mini tote you've ever seen? The pebbled leather handbag is the perfect size for all your essentials, and it comes in so many different colors. The pink, red and sage green are all on sale for $209!
Miller Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Need a new pair of sunnies ahead of spring? Snag these chic cat-eye sunglasses that are currently on sale for $119. "I'm obsessed!" one reviewer shares. "They go with every outfit and are so flattering. Absolutely happy with this purchase."
