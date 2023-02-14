These 24 Top-Rated Amazon Handbags Look Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A handbag is just what you need to bring an outfit together. It's also essential for carrying around your must-have beauty products and snacks along with your keys and phone. There are so many gorgeous designer bags that would take your wardrobe to the next level, but if you don't want to spend a ton of money, there's no need to worry. There are so many affordable finds that look much more expensive than they actually are.
Get an "It Girl" bag in one of many colors (or treat yourself to a couple). This black bag is perfect for everyday use and it looks designer, right? So does this rhinestone one, which adds a sparkling touch to any special outfit.
These gorgeous, top-rated handbags that are incredibly fashionable and affordable.
Amazon Handbags
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
It doesn't get more adorable than this bag. Carry it by the handle, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody.
KingTo Shoulder Clutch Handbag
This classically stunning bag comes in four colorways: black, tan, white, and olive green.
YTL Fashion Handbags- 4 Piece Set
If you love to color-coordinate, this four-piece set is perfect for you. It comes in 30 colors and has 26,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gladdon Quilted Crossbody Bags
There's just something so high-end about this quilted leather look, right? You can't go wrong with black on black, but that's not your only option here. This bag comes in seven colors. You can wear it as a shoulder bag or tuck the strap in and hold it as a clutch. This bag has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cofteve Large Quilted Puffer Tote
We all know that puffer jackets are a winter staple. Step up your accessory game with this puffer tote. I have it in white and love it. It's available in 13 additional colors.
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
I have this bag in 12 colors. It's the perfect size, easy-to-clean, and a guaranteed compliment-getter. I never feel more fashionable than when I have this bag in my hand.
Avilego Rhinestone Hobo Bag
This rhinestone bag is just what you need for a wedding or a girls night out. You can't go wrong with the silver, but that's not your only option here. It comes in 20 colors.
Highyu Women Soft PU Leather Woven Handbag
This bag looks designer, but it's much lighter on your bank account. It's available in black, green, beige, and white.
The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
Get a luxe look and enough room for all of your essentials with The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag, which comes in so many colors ranging from bold brights to versatile neutrals.
Befen Wristlet
This tweed wristlet is oh-so-sophisticated. It comes in 50+ colors and patterns and has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JW PEI Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag
Exude that early 2000s coolness with a faux leather shoulder bag. This one comes in 14 colors and has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Before & Ever Oversized Clutch
This enormous bow doubles as a decorative accent and a handle. You can grip the bag through your handle or carry it by its gold chain strap. It comes in seven colors.
Cariedo Women’s Evening Clutch
Velvet is eternally elegant and this evening bag comes in many colors.
JW PEI Women's Carly Saddle Bag
Of course, it's a good call to have some staple bags in your wardrobe, but it's also a great thing to switch it up with some special finds. This crescent-shaped bag is unusual, but it is incredibly versatile. It comes in five colors.
Babeyond Women’s Rhinestone Clutch
Shine bright like the star that you are with one of these sparkly bags. There are 13 colors to choose from. This style has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charming Tailor Clutch
Go for a simple, yet elegant aesthetic with this clutch, which comes in 16 colors and 1,500+ Amazon reviews.
Dreuba Soft Faux Leather Tote
This is the perfect everyday tote bag. It is great for commuting, with enough room for my laptop, and it comes in 100+ colors. The Dreuba Soft Faux Leather Tote has 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cluci Women Backpack
Go hands-free with this backpack, which comes in faux suede and leather. It comes in 33 colors and it has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can carry this by the top handle or one of its two other straps.
FashionPuzzle Chevron Quilted Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel Accent
This quilted, chevron bag is just one of those bags we all need. It comes in 25 colors and it has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
WJCD Acrylic Clear Clutch Bag
This clear bag goes with everything and it's great for sports games or concerts where there may be bag restrictions. The WJCD Acrylic Clear Clutch Bag comes in 11 colors and it has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Freie Liebe Straw Clutch
Here's an essential for summer or your next vacation. It is a great size and it's available in so many colors.
Sivim Small Crossbody Bags
This bag is just as functional as it is cute, with three compartments. It comes in 33 colors and it has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ling Chuang Woven Crossbody Bags
This is one those bags that will always be in style. It's a great investment, especially at this price. It comes in eight colors.
Telena Crossbody Bags
Get a bag that's compact, yet spacious. This faux leather handbag comes in 11 colors.
