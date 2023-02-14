These 24 Top-Rated Amazon Handbags Look Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are

Step up your accessory game with these affordable crossbody bags, totes, clutches, backpacks, and more from Amazon

A handbag is just what you need to bring an outfit together. It's also essential for carrying around your must-have beauty products and snacks along with your keys and phone. There are so many gorgeous designer bags that would take your wardrobe to the next level, but if you don't want to spend a ton of money, there's no need to worry. There are so many affordable finds that look much more expensive than they actually are.

Get an "It Girl" bag in one of many colors (or treat yourself to a couple). This black bag is perfect for everyday use and it looks designer, right? So does this rhinestone one, which adds a sparkling touch to any special outfit.

These gorgeous, top-rated handbags that are incredibly fashionable and affordable.

Amazon Handbags

The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag

It doesn't get more adorable than this bag. Carry it by the handle, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody.

$40
Amazon

KingTo Shoulder Clutch Handbag

This classically stunning bag comes in four colorways: black, tan, white, and olive green.

$33
Amazon

YTL Fashion Handbags- 4 Piece Set

If you love to color-coordinate, this four-piece set is perfect for you. It comes in 30 colors and has 26,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$40
$37
Amazon

Gladdon Quilted Crossbody Bags

There's just something so high-end about this quilted leather look, right? You can't go wrong with black on black, but that's not your only option here. This bag comes in seven colors. You can wear it as a shoulder bag or tuck the strap in and hold it as a clutch. This bag has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$36
$30
Amazon

Cofteve Large Quilted Puffer Tote

We all know that puffer jackets are a winter staple. Step up your accessory game with this puffer tote. I have it in white and love it. It's available in 13 additional colors.

$44
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

I have this bag in 12 colors. It's the perfect size, easy-to-clean, and a guaranteed compliment-getter. I never feel more fashionable than when I have this bag in my hand.

$80
Amazon

Avilego Rhinestone Hobo Bag

This rhinestone bag is just what you need for a wedding or a girls night out. You can't go wrong with the silver, but that's not your only option here. It comes in 20 colors.

$60
$47
Amazon

Highyu Women Soft PU Leather Woven Handbag

This bag looks designer, but it's much lighter on your bank account. It's available in black, green, beige, and white.

$45
Amazon

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Get a luxe look and enough room for all of your essentials with The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag, which comes in so many colors ranging from bold brights to versatile neutrals.

$40
Amazon

Befen Wristlet

This tweed wristlet is oh-so-sophisticated. It comes in 50+ colors and patterns and has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag

Exude that early 2000s coolness with a faux leather shoulder bag. This one comes in 14 colors and has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$59
$50
Amazon

Before & Ever Oversized Clutch

This enormous bow doubles as a decorative accent and a handle. You can grip the bag through your handle or carry it by its gold chain strap. It comes in seven colors.

$39
Amazon

Cariedo Women’s Evening Clutch

Velvet is eternally elegant and this evening bag comes in many colors.

$23
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Carly Saddle Bag

Of course, it's a good call to have some staple bags in your wardrobe, but it's also a great thing to switch it up with some special finds. This crescent-shaped bag is unusual, but it is incredibly versatile. It comes in five colors.

$79
Amazon

Babeyond Women’s Rhinestone Clutch

Shine bright like the star that you are with one of these sparkly bags. There are 13 colors to choose from. This style has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

Charming Tailor Clutch

Go for a simple, yet elegant aesthetic with this clutch, which comes in 16 colors and 1,500+ Amazon reviews.

$68
$29
Amazon

Dreuba Soft Faux Leather Tote

This is the perfect everyday tote bag. It is great for commuting, with enough room for my laptop, and it comes in 100+ colors. The Dreuba Soft Faux Leather Tote has 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
Amazon

Cluci Women Backpack

Go hands-free with this backpack, which comes in faux suede and leather. It comes in 33 colors and it has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can carry this by the top handle or one of its two other straps.

$60
$35
Amazon

FashionPuzzle Chevron Quilted Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel Accent

This quilted, chevron bag is just one of those bags we all need. It comes in 25 colors and it has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$28
$20
Amazon

WJCD Acrylic Clear Clutch Bag

This clear bag goes with everything and it's great for sports games or concerts where there may be bag restrictions. The WJCD Acrylic Clear Clutch Bag comes in 11 colors and it has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
$18
Amazon

Freie Liebe Straw Clutch

Here's an essential for summer or your next vacation. It is a great size and it's available in so many colors.

$18
Amazon

Sivim Small Crossbody Bags

This bag is just as functional as it is cute, with three compartments. It comes in 33 colors and it has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$19
Amazon

Ling Chuang Woven Crossbody Bags

This is one those bags that will always be in style. It's a great investment, especially at this price. It comes in eight colors.

$33
Amazon

Telena Crossbody Bags

Get a bag that's compact, yet spacious. This faux leather handbag comes in 11 colors.

$40
$37
Amazon

