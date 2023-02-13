MSCHF's Big Red Boots: Everything to Know About the Viral Shoes Stepping All Over the Internet

Step aside, Crocs. There's a new soft, squishy shoe taking the fashion world by storm.
New York-based art collective MSCHF recently debuted its Big Red Boots—yes, that's their official name—and they quickly blew up on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram for having a quirky, cartoonish design. The oversized, mid-calf shoes have not only been compared to the Japanese manga character Astro Boy but also Nickelodeon's Dora the Explorer. And the correlation isn't too far of either.
"Cartoon boots for a Cool 3D World," a description reads on MSCHF's product page. "If you kick someone in these boots they go boing!"
And in recent days, Janelle Monáe, Lil Wayne, Rich the Kid, Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, influencer Wisdom Kaye and more have rocked the $350 shoes.
"Y'all have asked me to style this big ass boot for the past two days," Wisdom Kaye said in a Feb. 11 TikTok, which has amassed more than 5 million views. "So, it's here and we're going to do that."
The influencer said he "went for an Astro Boy styling" for his first outfit, pairing the Big Red Boots with a sporty white jacket that featured red and black detailing, black asymmetrical shorts and futuristic-looking sunglasses.
His favorite getup in the video was accessorizing the shoes with a bold pink button-down, bright red pants and a white beanie.
Janelle and Shai nave also made statements with their wardrobe. While the Glass Onion actress donned a chic all-black look so the boots would pop, the basketball player wore a classic white tee, oversized denim pants and a puffer jacket.
Aside from getting the stamp of approval from celebs and influencers alike, it's no surprise that Big Red Boots are trending online. After all, it appears that was the plan behind MSCHF's design.
"The aesthetic Overton Window continues to stretch open towards the unreal," a description of the product reads on the brand's website. "The continued blending of virtual and IRL aesthetics has us chasing supernormal stimuli."
The message continued, "When half the sneakers we see on social media are renderings, we come to expect a baseline of unreality. Big Red Boots are VR chat boots."
Interestingly, the Big Red Boots are made of the same bouncy, rubbery material as Crocs: EVA.
While MSCHF might have some big shoes to fill, it looks like they're on the right track. So, if you want to hop on the trend, the Big Red Boots will be available to shop on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. EST.