MSCHF's Big Red Boots: Everything to Know About the Viral Shoes Stepping All Over the Internet

From Janelle Monáe to TikToker Wisdom Kaye, celebrities and influencers have been rocking the viral Big Red Boots by MSCHF, which retail for $350 and hit stores Feb. 16.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 13, 2023 10:18 PMTags
FashionTrendsViralCelebritiesInfluencerE! Insider
Watch: BEST 2023 Award Show Red Carpet Fashion: Rihanna, Robbie & More

Step aside, Crocs. There's a new soft, squishy shoe taking the fashion world by storm.

New York-based art collective MSCHF recently debuted its Big Red Boots—yes, that's their official name—and they quickly blew up on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram for having a quirky, cartoonish design. The oversized, mid-calf shoes have not only been compared to the Japanese manga character Astro Boy but also Nickelodeon's Dora the Explorer. And the correlation isn't too far of either.

"Cartoon boots for a Cool 3D World," a description reads on MSCHF's product page. "If you kick someone in these boots they go boing!"

And in recent days, Janelle Monáe, Lil Wayne, Rich the Kid, Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, influencer Wisdom Kaye and more have rocked the $350 shoes.

"Y'all have asked me to style this big ass boot for the past two days," Wisdom Kaye said in a Feb. 11 TikTok, which has amassed more than 5 million views. "So, it's here and we're going to do that."

The influencer said he "went for an Astro Boy styling" for his first outfit, pairing the Big Red Boots with a sporty white jacket that featured red and black detailing, black asymmetrical shorts and futuristic-looking sunglasses. 

photos
The Best Looks From New York Fashion Week 2023

His favorite getup in the video was accessorizing the shoes with a bold pink button-down, bright red pants and a white beanie.

Janelle and Shai nave also made statements with their wardrobe. While the Glass Onion actress donned a chic all-black look so the boots would pop, the basketball player wore a classic white tee, oversized denim pants and a puffer jacket.

instagram

Trending Stories

1

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal

2

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

3

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Aside from getting the stamp of approval from celebs and influencers alike, it's no surprise that Big Red Boots are trending online. After all, it appears that was the plan behind MSCHF's design.

"The aesthetic Overton Window continues to stretch open towards the unreal," a description of the product reads on the brand's website. "The continued blending of virtual and IRL aesthetics has us chasing supernormal stimuli."

The message continued, "When half the sneakers we see on social media are renderings, we come to expect a baseline of unreality. Big Red Boots are VR chat boots."

Interestingly, the Big Red Boots are made of the same bouncy, rubbery material as Crocs: EVA.

While MSCHF might have some big shoes to fill, it looks like they're on the right track. So, if you want to hop on the trend, the Big Red Boots will be available to shop on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. EST.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal

2

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

3

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

4

See the Outtakes From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial

5

Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad