MSCHF's Big Red Boots: Everything to Know About the Viral Shoes Stepping All Over the Internet

Watch : BEST 2023 Award Show Red Carpet Fashion: Rihanna, Robbie & More

Step aside, Crocs. There's a new soft, squishy shoe taking the fashion world by storm.

New York-based art collective MSCHF recently debuted its Big Red Boots—yes, that's their official name—and they quickly blew up on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram for having a quirky, cartoonish design. The oversized, mid-calf shoes have not only been compared to the Japanese manga character Astro Boy but also Nickelodeon's Dora the Explorer. And the correlation isn't too far of either.

"Cartoon boots for a Cool 3D World," a description reads on MSCHF's product page. "If you kick someone in these boots they go boing!"

And in recent days, Janelle Monáe, Lil Wayne, Rich the Kid, Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, influencer Wisdom Kaye and more have rocked the $350 shoes.

"Y'all have asked me to style this big ass boot for the past two days," Wisdom Kaye said in a Feb. 11 TikTok, which has amassed more than 5 million views. "So, it's here and we're going to do that."

The influencer said he "went for an Astro Boy styling" for his first outfit, pairing the Big Red Boots with a sporty white jacket that featured red and black detailing, black asymmetrical shorts and futuristic-looking sunglasses.