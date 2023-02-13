TikTok's Meredith Duxbury Addresses Haters of Her Controversial Makeup Routine

Watch : Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok

Meredith Duxbury is brushing off the negative comments about her controversial makeup routine.

Within the last three years, the TikToker—who has amassed more than 17 million followers—skyrocketed to fame thanks to her foundation technique, in which she applies an excessive—we're talking an excessive—amount of product onto her face. And while Meredith's signature style of full-coverage makeup can be a hot topic, she's done covering up her true thoughts.

"When I first started TikTok, it was hard because there were so many people giving their opinions at a very fast pace," the influencer told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'd never experienced that type of reaction before."

But now that she's built, well, a foundation for herself, she doesn't let the haters faze her.

"There are so many people who love what I do, love my skills and my creativity," she explained. "So, I always choose to focus on the positive and steer away from the negative energy. And I do what I do because I love to inspire people."