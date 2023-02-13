Rihanna Is Just the Latest Star to Have an Epic Pregnancy Reveal

Rihanna revealed she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky during her Super Bowl halftime performance on Feb. 12. Check out these other memorable celebrity pregnancy reveals:

By Tierney Bricker Feb 13, 2023 7:05 PMTags
PregnanciesRihannaSuper BowlCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
Watch: Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

RiRi can definitely take a bow now.

Fans didn't realize that this is what they came for, but during Rihanna's 13-minute Super Bowl halftime show performance, the singer revealed she was pregnant again.

While performing a medley of her biggest hits inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the 34-year-old rubbed her belly, hinting at what her rep would later confirm: She is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Though the pair haven't revealed the name of their baby boy, who arrived last May, Rihanna did open up about how motherhood has changed her in an recent interview leading up to her big performance.

"When you become a mom," the Fenty Beauty founder told Apple Music, explaining why she signed on for the halftime show, "there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."

photos
Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

And with all eyes on her, Rihanna decided to drop news bigger than an album reveal, joining these celebrities who announced their pregnancy in a grand way.

Dave Shopland/Shutterstock
Rihanna

Talk about a haltime show to remember.

The "Diamond" singer confirmed that is pregnant and expecting her second child with A$Ap Rocky during her performance at Super Bowl 2023.

NBC
Keke Palmer

On Dec. 3, 2022, following months of pregnancy rumors, the Emmy winner confirmed live on Saturday Night Live, during her monologue, that she is indeed expecting her first child.

NBC
Cardi B

In 2018, following months of speculation she is pregnant with her first child, the rapper revealed her baby bump on Saturday Night Live. She and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, that year.

Asha Bailey Photography / @ashabaileyphotography
Cheyenne Floyd

On Dec. 17, 2020, the Teen Mom OG star confirmed her pregnancy by posting a maternity shoot. "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," she wrote online. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Beyoncé

Queen Bey unforgettably told a reporter at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards that she had a surprise, and then confirmed it onstage at the end of her "Love on Top" performance by rubbing her belly and telling the audience, "I want you to feel the love that's growing inside of me." Her and Jay-Z's first child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, was born the following January.

Instagram
Ed Sheeran

Although he never confirmed his wife was pregnant, the singer announced on Instagram back in September 2020 that they did become parents. "I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," he wrote. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her." 

Instagram
Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid

As baby announcements go, Ryan and Kayla's 2016 reveal for baby No. 1 has got to be one of the cutest, and totally appropriate given Lochte's status as one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers of all time.

Instagram
Camilla Luddington

Just in time for Halloween 2016, the Grey's Anatomy actress took advantage of the seasonal harvest to announce her first child was on the way.

Brendan Huza/YouTube
Alanis Morissette

The singer got really creative with her 2016 announcement about baby No. 2, posting a music video that features cartoon versions of her and her family, and ends with them gathered around a photo of an ultrasound. 

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET
Cardi B

She did it again: During a performance at the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B showed off her growing baby bump, confirming she and Offset are expecting baby no 2. Their son, Wave Set Cephus, was born months later.

Instagram
Beyoncé & Jay Z

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," Beyoncé captioned her 2017 Instagram announcement. The singer and Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir that year.

Instagram
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

The couple announced baby No. 3, son Leonardo, with this sweet photo posted on Instagram of the two smooching in NYC—note the blue teddy bear. They have since welcomed four more children.

Chymogi
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

In 2016, the now-ex couple used a Chymoji to share that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Dream Kardashian was born that November.

Instagram
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats

In 2014, the two celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by announcing baby No. 2.

Instagram
Jaime King

In 2015, the star recruited her first son James to announce her pregnancy with his little brother.

Instagram
Kevin and Danielle Jonas

In this sweet 2016 Instagram post, the couple revealed they were reading up for baby No. 2.

 

AKM-GSI
Kanye West

In 2012, the artist cut the music during a concert in Atlantic City to let the world know that he and then-wife Kim Kardashian were expecting their first child together, saying, "Can you make some noise for my baby mama right quick?" Their daughter North West was born the following year.

Instagram
Nick and Vanessa Lachey

In 2014, baby No. 2's imminent arrival was heralded via writing in the sand. Life really is a beach sometimes.

Instagram
Carrie Underwood

The country star let her pups do the talking when it came to announcing she was pregnant with her first child.

jessicasimpson.com
Jessica Simpson

In 2014, Simpson announced her pregnancy with eldest daughter Maxwell with this extremely memorable photo of herself dressed up as a "mummy." Get it? Yeah. You get it.

Instagram
Olivia Wilde

In 2016, Olivia and then-partner Jason Sudeikis' son Otis helped confirm that baby No. 2 was on the way. The former couple welcomed their daughter Daisy later that year.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

2

Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad

3

Brittany Mahomes Shares the Big Challenge of Having Kids at Super Bowl

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

2

Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad

3

Brittany Mahomes Shares the Big Challenge of Having Kids at Super Bowl

4

How Rihanna Hinted at Her 2nd Pregnancy Before the Super Bowl

5

Sheryl Lee Ralph Reacts to Lip-Sync Speculation After 2023 Super Bowl