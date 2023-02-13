Rihanna Is Just the Latest Star to Have an Epic Pregnancy Reveal

Watch : Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

RiRi can definitely take a bow now.

Fans didn't realize that this is what they came for, but during Rihanna's 13-minute Super Bowl halftime show performance, the singer revealed she was pregnant again.

While performing a medley of her biggest hits inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the 34-year-old rubbed her belly, hinting at what her rep would later confirm: She is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Though the pair haven't revealed the name of their baby boy, who arrived last May, Rihanna did open up about how motherhood has changed her in an recent interview leading up to her big performance.

"When you become a mom," the Fenty Beauty founder told Apple Music, explaining why she signed on for the halftime show, "there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."