Remember When Travis Kelce Had His Own E! Show? Let's Revisit Catching Kelce

Let's take a blast to the past.

Now that Travis Kelce has taken home the win at the 2023 Super Bowl as the football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, it's time to reflect on his reality star era. That's right, for fans who don't remember, the NFL player had his own show on E! called Catching Kelce that featured 50 ladies from 50 states competing for his heart.

The first and only season of the show aired back in 2016, but boy did it make a splash.

During the finale of his season looking for love, Travis ended up choosing contestant Maya Benberry over Veronica Harwood.

"I love your confidence, but at times it does get overconfident," the NFL star told Maya during the show. "It kind of shows arrogance. I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn't work because of that. I don't want that anymore. I feel like I came into this idea, this experience, this show because I needed that change in my life, and Veronica is that change."