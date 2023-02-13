Remember When Travis Kelce Had His Own E! Show? Let's Revisit Catching Kelce

Let's take a blast to the past.
Now that Travis Kelce has taken home the win at the 2023 Super Bowl as the football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, it's time to reflect on his reality star era. That's right, for fans who don't remember, the NFL player had his own show on E! called Catching Kelce that featured 50 ladies from 50 states competing for his heart.
The first and only season of the show aired back in 2016, but boy did it make a splash.
During the finale of his season looking for love, Travis ended up choosing contestant Maya Benberry over Veronica Harwood.
"I love your confidence, but at times it does get overconfident," the NFL star told Maya during the show. "It kind of shows arrogance. I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn't work because of that. I don't want that anymore. I feel like I came into this idea, this experience, this show because I needed that change in my life, and Veronica is that change."
He continued, "But even though my mind's telling me one thing, I got to go with my heart."
Although the two exited the show together, Travis and Maya went their separate ways months later in December.
Right now, Travis is focused on his family—especially after his team won the Super Bowl title over brother Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles.
"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," he said in a postgame interview shared to NFL on Fox's TikTok. "You know, you joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it's a weird feeling."