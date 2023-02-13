Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Pregnancy Reveal During Super Bowl 2023

As Rihanna took to the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, her ex Chris Brown shared a message seemingly reacting to the singer's performance. See what he said.

Watch: Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

Moments after gracing the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna seemingly received a shoutout from her ex Chris Brown.
 
As the "Work" singer—who while performing, revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby—sang a medley of her singles on Feb. 12, Chris shared a message to Instagram Stories, writing, "Go Girl," adding both a praying hands emoji and red hands emoji.
 
This isn't the first time that fans have noticed that Chris, 33, has appeared to send well wishes to Rihanna, 34. In May 2022, shortly after the Grammy winner welcomed her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the "Look at Me Now" artist also shared a note to Instagram Stories, writing, "congratulations," alongside a pregnant woman emoji.
 
The former couple dated for nearly two years until their 2009 split.
 
In February of that year, an argument between the two during Grammys weekend became physical. After accepting a plea deal, Chris was sentenced to five years of probation, community labor and domestic violence counseling.
 
Seven months after the incident, Rihanna shared her feelings on the situation, noting that she wishes him the best.

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

"I want him to do well, have a great career, have a great life and grow up," she said during a 20/20 interview in November 2009. "And just take this as something that you had to go through to grow up and learn."

Since then, both Chris and Rihanna have moved on to respective relationships. Chris—who is dad to daughter Royalty, 8, and son Aeko, 3—welcomed daughter Lovely with Diamond Brown in January 2022.

As for Rihanna, her and A$AP's baby news comes eight months after the two welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

