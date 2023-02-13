Tristan Thompson Subtly Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Sizzling Bikini Photos

Khloe Kardashian is bringing the heat.
The reality star took to Instagram to post herself in a shimmering grey bikini and black shades. Posed against a wall, Khloe captioned the Feb. 13 post with a white heart. And looks like the 38-year-old's ex Tristan Thompson approves of the pre-Valentine's Day post as he gave it a like.
However, the status of Khloe's relationship was recently set straight during a Twitter Q&A.
Letting her 30 million followers know she missed them, she tweeted Feb. 5, "I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies."
"Who's your man currently?" one Twitter user then asked. "You know i'm gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."
Khloe replied posing the question, "Who has time for a man lol."
"I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another," the Good American Founder added. "Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!"
The former fiancés—who share True Thompson, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy who arrived in July via surrogate—went their separate ways in 2021, but have remained a tight knit family. Last month, Khloe stood by the NBA star's side after the unexpected death of his mom, Andrea.
"Khloe went with him to comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time," an insider told E! News Jan. 6. "She was incredibly close to his mother."
And in true Kardashian fashion the family ended up coming together "to support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need."
A week after Andrea's funeral, Khloe took to Instagram to pay tribute to the matriarch.
"I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 24 alongside a slew of family photos. "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb."
The Kardashians star continued, "Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult."
Following the death of his mom, Tristan spent some quality time with his daughter.
"Jersey day is my favorite day of the school year," the 31-year-old wrote alongside a picture of himself and True in a Chicago Bulls jersey Feb. 12. "#MiniMe."