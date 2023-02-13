Tristan Thompson Subtly Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Sizzling Bikini Photos

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Nervous to Go NUDE For PETA Shoot

Khloe Kardashian is bringing the heat.

The reality star took to Instagram to post herself in a shimmering grey bikini and black shades. Posed against a wall, Khloe captioned the Feb. 13 post with a white heart. And looks like the 38-year-old's ex Tristan Thompson approves of the pre-Valentine's Day post as he gave it a like.

However, the status of Khloe's relationship was recently set straight during a Twitter Q&A.

Letting her 30 million followers know she missed them, she tweeted Feb. 5, "I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies."

"Who's your man currently?" one Twitter user then asked. "You know i'm gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."

Khloe replied posing the question, "Who has time for a man lol."

"I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another," the Good American Founder added. "Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!"