Every Pitch-Perfect Detail of Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin's Love Story

Watch : Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are ENGAGED: See Her Ring!

Macaulay Culkin eventually realized that being home alone is for 8-year-olds.

"After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people," the now 43-year-old actor quipped to fiancée Brenda Song as he was being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He called the Suite Life alum no less than "absolutely everything" and thanked her for their family.

The Dec. 1 ceremony marked the first public outing (with sanctioned photographers, that is) for their sons, 2-year-old Dakota Song Culkin and his little brother, who was born earlier this year and whose name has not yet been shared with the masses.

But it appears the couple that wakes up together and draws lightsabers to decide who calms the crying baby stays together.

That was the superfan tableau Song and Culkin signed up for last year to tout Star Wars apparel for holiday gift-giving, adding an intergalactic twist to one of the most relatable parenting scenarios.