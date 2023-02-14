Every Pitch-Perfect Detail of Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin's Love Story

Watch : Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are ENGAGED: See Her Ring!

It appears that the couple that wakes together and draws lightsabers to decide who calms the crying baby stays together.

That was the superfan tableau that Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin signed up for in November to tout Star Wars apparel for holiday gift-giving, the mom and dad of now 22-month-old son Dakota Song Culkin adding an intergalactic twist to one of the most relatable parenting scenarios.

"As a new parent, I don't sleep at all," Song told The Cut when Dakota was 9 months old, explaining how her routine revolved around her son. "I'm someone who likes to wake up and go-go-go. Now, it's when I put my son down for his first nap that I get my work done. I take that time to do emails and plan my day. I try to do everything in his nap-time window. If I have time, I'll work out—I have a little gym in my garage and do a lot of circuit training. To be the best mom, I have to be the best me."

But at night, it was all about cozy time with her fiancé.