Summer House's Kyle Cooke Breaks His Silence on Carl Radke's Loverboy Exit

Despite no longer working together, there's no love lost between longtime friends Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke.

After Carl recently revealed he's no longer working for his Summer House co-star's canned alcohol business Loverboy, Kyle is speaking out about their decision to part ways professionally.

"First and foremost, my friendship with Carl has always been the No. 1 priority, and it's not easy working with your with your best friend," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News. "Startups are challenging, and so I always tried to walk that fine line with our friendship and not try to go too hard on him. I think that the needs of a startup change and evolve over time and I think you'll see some of that."

Since starting the company several years ago, Kyle explained that "Carl's role evolved from a sales role to more of a support role where he's in the market, he's doing these events and people are drinking Loverboy."

However, Carl quit drinking during that time period because of addiction issues. "If that's not a good fit for him anymore now that he's living a completely sober lifestyle," Kyle continued, "I'm just glad that he stuck around as long as he did."