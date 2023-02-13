Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini Photos

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Gets Candid About Pregnancy Struggles

Ireland Baldwin's pregnancy is bumpin' along.

The 27-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC a.k.a. André Allen Anjos, bared her baby bump in a series of Instagram photos featuring herself—and her dog—in a green string bikini.

Ireland, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, captioned the Feb. 12 post, "6 months! Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with sauce in it. Happy Sunday!"

Underneath the post, many of Ireland's friends chimed in to share some love.

Gigi Hadid wrote, "Mommmyyyyyy," while Chris Applebaum said, "Makes me so happy to see this. You look AMAZING!"

The new pics come more than two weeks after the model appeared in an interview where she revealed the name she and RAC had chosen for their daughter.