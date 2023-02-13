Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini Photos

Ireland Baldwin's pregnancy is bumpin' along.
The 27-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC a.k.a. André Allen Anjos, bared her baby bump in a series of Instagram photos featuring herself—and her dog—in a green string bikini.
Ireland, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, captioned the Feb. 12 post, "6 months! Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with sauce in it. Happy Sunday!"
Underneath the post, many of Ireland's friends chimed in to share some love.
Gigi Hadid wrote, "Mommmyyyyyy," while Chris Applebaum said, "Makes me so happy to see this. You look AMAZING!"
The new pics come more than two weeks after the model appeared in an interview where she revealed the name she and RAC had chosen for their daughter.
"We're naming her Holland," Ireland shared on the Jan. 31 episode of Girlboss Radio podcast, per People. "I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent."
And the name also is reminiscent of one of her favorite actresses.
"I love the actress Holland Taylor," she explained. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."
Ireland and RAC, who have been dating since 2021, revealed they were expecting their first child last December. And as Ireland shared in the interview, there are already so many things she's looking forward to teaching her little one after she arrives.
"What I'm most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," she said. "I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm. It's cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible."