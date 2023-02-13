Resort Apparel Essentials: 15 Stylish, Must-Pack Pieces For Your Next Trip

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Oh, February. So short, and yet so long. So gray, and yet so close to spring. There's Valentine's Day to either ignore or celebrate, and then also a glorious long weekend ahead.
Endless yet over quickly, February is full of contradictions. Yet it's also often full of something much more exciting: Warm weather getaways.
Whether the kids have time off from school or you're just taking an often put-off trip towards the equator, there's a likelihood that you have a resort destination planned. That's where I come in. Not on your trip, I mean; just as an assist to help get you there in style.
After all, it may have been a few years since you were last ready, willing, and/or able to make that getaway happen. You don't want to miss a chance to stock up on sunny styles ahead of time.
Below, I've put together a list of resort apparel essentials you'll definitely want in your suitcase — including dresses, shorts, tanks, and more.
Dress The Population Beatrice Dress
This form-fitting dress infuses evening looks with vibrant color.
Heroine Sport Mesh Tulip Tank
Sexy and sporty, this Tulip Tank from Heroine Sport works as a workout companion and swimwear coverup alike.
AGOLDE Fold Waistband Shorts
Everyone wears short shorts. This unique pair from AGOLDE instantly upgrades your go-to look.
Hudson Jeans Cut Out Tank
Cut-out details lend a chic finish to this versatile tank.
ASTR the Label Seren Silk Skirt
Swingy and silky, this ocean-blue skirt is worth booking a vacation just for an opportunity to wear it.
Loveshackfancy Briony Dress
A celebration of all things flirty and fashionable, Loveshackfancy's Briony maxi dress brings effortless femininity to your warm weather wardrobe.
4SI3NNA Soren Dress
The slinky, sexy Soren dress is a romantic resort weekend must-have.
Black White Beige Sport Crop Top
When you're on holiday, sporty crop tops are always in style.
Kenny Flowers The Resort Pants Espana
Does anything feel better than an island breeze rustling your billowing, resort-ready pants? Well, maybe the feeling of setting your "Out of Office" auto-response for your inbox, but the pants are a close second.
Blanca Pukara Oasis Dress
The Oasis dress is a midi silhouette with a flattering V-neck and removable belt. Its puffed sleeves add an extra-sweet detail to an already pretty romantic look.
Vince Camuto Women's Printed Kimono
Vince Camuto's lightweight and floaty layer looks as cute over a tank top and shorts as it does over a bikini.
BeReal Over Sized Tee and Cycle Short Set
Whether you're planning to cycle the boardwalk or just look like you are, this buttery-yellow coordinated set is exactly what you need.
Terez New Yorker Black Bliss Tee
I know, I know: Vacations are meant for florals and colors of the rainbow! Still, it's always good sense to pack a high-end black tee, for anything a trip may throw at you.
Belle & Bloom A Night With You Mini Wrap Dress
With its long sleeves and flouncy silhouette, this wrap dress is ideal for breezy beach evenings.
Brunna Co. Meghan Crinkle Midi Dress
A sweet white dress is always essential for soaking up sunshine, no matter what time of year it may be.
