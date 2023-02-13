Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenting Are Hilariously Relatable

Watch : Blake Lively Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

It's the age of Adaline adding another member to the family.

Blake Lively appeared to confirm that she and husband Ryan Reynolds had welcomed their fourth child in a game day snap where she appeared sans baby bump.

In her Feb. 12 Instagram post, Lively, 35, teased how her family kicked off Super Bowl Sunday by sharing a picture of herself with Reynolds, 46, and his mother Tammy along with glimpses of their party dishes. But as the Gossip Girl alum noted, they weren't just excited to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles. The real star of the show was a different set of competitors.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," she wrote alongside the pics, "been busy."

E! News has reached out to Lively's and Reynolds' reps for comment but has yet to hear back.

The post comes six weeks after Lively bared her baby bump in a Jan. 2 post in which she shared side-by-side pics of her working out with her trainer, Don Saladino, before and during her pregnancy.