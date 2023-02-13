Sheryl Lee Ralph Reacts to Lip-Sync Speculation After 2023 Super Bowl Performance

Watch : Sheryl Lee Ralph Says "Call Me" for White Lotus Season 3

Sheryl Lee Ralph is lifting her voice in response to her groundbreaking performance.



Moments after the Abbott Elementary star performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, the actress addressed speculation she was lip-syncing during the event, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Does it matter? Does it matter? No. Thank you."



As Sheryl explained, she is still flying high from being selected to perform in front of millions.



"It's just so amazing that they chose me," she continued. "And then the Eagles are in the Super Bowl. I mean, come on. You know God must be a woman because all of this is just too perfect."



As for the responses to her performance she's truly basking in? It's been those who immediately sang nothing but her praises.



"The way people have been coming back, they said, ‘Girl, you made the pre-show look like it was trying to be halftime,'" she said. And with a nod to pregnant headliner Rihanna, Sheryl continued, "They said, ‘The costume. The wardrobe. The hair. The shoes. The makeup.' I was just like, ‘Well, thank you. Fenty of it all, hey.'"