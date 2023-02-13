How Rihanna Hinted at Her 2nd Pregnancy Before the Super Bowl

Watch : Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

When Rihanna hinted at a surprise cameo in her 2023 Super Bowl performance, who knew she had baby on the brain?

Just one day before she graced the stage during the big game, the singer—who welcomed her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's baby boy in May 2022—told CBS Sports that she was "thinking about bringing someone" out during her epic 13-minute performance.

"I'm not sure," she said during the Feb. 11 interview, adding, "We'll see." The 34-year-old also joked that "it wouldn't be a surprise" if she actually confirmed who that special guest would be.

And as it turns out, her guest was probably the youngest in Super Bowl history—with the singer's rep confirming to E! News that she is, indeed, pregnant with the couple's second child.

Ahead of her (and baby) performing a slew of her hits including "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Umbrella," and "Diamonds," Rihanna explained why though she was asked before, it made perfect sense for her to headline now.