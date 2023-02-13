Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant During Halftime Show

Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr. Shares Girlfriend Chariah Gordon Went Into Labor Day of Super Bowl

Just hours before the 2023 Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs player Mecole Hardman Jr. announced that his girlfriend Chariah Gordon had gone into labor, tweeting, "OMG HER WATER BROKE."

Mecole Hardman Jr. now has another Super Bowl ring and a little one about to arrive!

While the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, the wide receiver didn't join his team at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Why? His girlfriend Chariah Gordon went into labor! Hardman announced the news earlier that morning, tweeting, "OMG HER WATER BROKE."

Still, the athlete continued to cheer them on off the field, tweeting his support throughout the game. And when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 38 to 35, he expressed his excitement, writing, "SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS BABY!!! Love y'all #ChiefsKigndom!!!"

However, Hardman wouldn't have been playing in the big game anyway. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that the 24-year-old was going to be out due to a pelvic injury.

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Gordon first announced her pregnancy in October. "Planned & created life with my best friend, our rainbow baby is on the way & we couldn't be more blessed & excited!!" she wrote on Instagram Oct. 29. "The Hardman's are expanding by 1 @mecolehardman4 this a forever thing."

The next day, the couple announced the sex of the child—revealing a baby boy is on the way. Gordon and Hardman shared the news by posting a video of them watching blue fireworks go off at a gathering.

"I'm a BOY MOM," she wrote on Instagram. "M3 otw!! This experience has been so beautiful so far! I cried like a baby lol."

The pair continued to provide glimpses into their journey, posting a picture of Gordon cradling her baby bump as Hardman smiled behind her around the holidays.

"Merry Christmas to everyone," he captioned the sweet Instagram snap, "and this our Last Christmas we have to ourselves."

They aren't the only ones growing their family. During the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna revealed she's expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, debuting her baby bump and her rep confirming the pregnancy to E! News.

