Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr. Shares Girlfriend Chariah Gordon Went Into Labor Day of Super Bowl

Mecole Hardman Jr. now has another Super Bowl ring and a little one about to arrive!

While the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, the wide receiver didn't join his team at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Why? His girlfriend Chariah Gordon went into labor! Hardman announced the news earlier that morning, tweeting, "OMG HER WATER BROKE."

Still, the athlete continued to cheer them on off the field, tweeting his support throughout the game. And when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 38 to 35, he expressed his excitement, writing, "SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS BABY!!! Love y'all #ChiefsKigndom!!!"

However, Hardman wouldn't have been playing in the big game anyway. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that the 24-year-old was going to be out due to a pelvic injury.