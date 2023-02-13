Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Turn 2023 Super Bowl Into Epic Date Night

Super Bowl 2023

Adele and Rich Paul are rolling in the deep at State Farm Stadium.

During the big game's broadcast on Fox, the couple was spotted enjoying a date night at the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona on Feb. 12. For the occasion, Adele looked glam in a blazer paired with oversized sunglasses, while Rich rocked a crisp white jacket.

After all, the event was one that would make an epic date. Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Rihanna delivered an incredible halftime showwhere she revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

While Adele and Rich looked right at home at the NFL game, the pair have been known to frequent NBA games more often together, being Rich represents a number of NBA players as a sports agent. In fact, the pair first took their romance public at the NBA Finals for Game 5 in 2021. That slam-dunk outing would not be the last of its kind.

A few months later, they would turn heads at a game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Then in 2022, the pair would be seen looking smitten at Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals in May and at a NBA All-Star Game in February.

This weekend's date is just the latest opportunity for this couple to be loved by fans far and wide.

To see other celebrities at the 2023 Super Bowl, keep reading.

