All the Details on Pregnant Rihanna’s Red Hot 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Look

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show was not without ensuring a jaw-dropping fashion moment. See her she showed up for the career milestone below.

Watch: Rihanna's Road to Super Bowl 2023

We found love with Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl ensemble. 

The singer made her grand return to the stage with an epic performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show and her show-stopping outfit fit the occasion perfectly.

For the occasion, the Fenty Beauty founder (who included a quick cameo of her brand's blotting powder during her performance) appeared in a bright red outfit from head to toe with a custom Loewe jumpsuit and bra plate, a custom Alaïa coat and MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low Sneaker.

Glam related, she kept her makeup makeup on the minimal side, showcasing her dewy, glowing skin with a hint of sparkly eyeshadow across her lids and a red lip (Fenty Beauty's Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP to be exact) for an added pop. Her hair was done to fit the dancing scene with a high braided ponytail with two strands framing her face.

But the red hot outfit isn't the only thing that got fans going wild. During her performance, Rihanna revealed she's expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, baring her baby bump and her rep confirming the pregnancy to E! News.

Ahead of the game, Rihanna gave her followers a sneak peak into her Super Bowl style on Jan. 27 in a teaser, where she said she was "pre-gaming in @SavageXFenty" attire. 

The clip itself showed the "Work" singer in a white jersey and red beanie from her Game Day Collection, with her looking straight at the camera while buzzers sounded in the background.

Her brand's account commented underneath the post, "We know what team we're reppin'," while their website teased, "Get ready for Rihanna's big performance (we heard there's also a football game happening?) and rep Savage X with this collection of limited-edition jerseys, hats, and more!"

Trending Stories

