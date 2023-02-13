All the Details on Pregnant Rihanna’s Red Hot 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Look

We found love with Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl ensemble.
The singer made her grand return to the stage with an epic performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show and her show-stopping outfit fit the occasion perfectly.
For the occasion, the Fenty Beauty founder (who included a quick cameo of her brand's blotting powder during her performance) appeared in a bright red outfit from head to toe with a custom Loewe jumpsuit and bra plate, a custom Alaïa coat and MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low Sneaker.
Glam related, she kept her makeup makeup on the minimal side, showcasing her dewy, glowing skin with a hint of sparkly eyeshadow across her lids and a red lip (Fenty Beauty's Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP to be exact) for an added pop. Her hair was done to fit the dancing scene with a high braided ponytail with two strands framing her face.
But the red hot outfit isn't the only thing that got fans going wild. During her performance, Rihanna revealed she's expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, baring her baby bump and her rep confirming the pregnancy to E! News.
Ahead of the game, Rihanna gave her followers a sneak peak into her Super Bowl style on Jan. 27 in a teaser, where she said she was "pre-gaming in @SavageXFenty" attire.
The clip itself showed the "Work" singer in a white jersey and red beanie from her Game Day Collection, with her looking straight at the camera while buzzers sounded in the background.
Her brand's account commented underneath the post, "We know what team we're reppin'," while their website teased, "Get ready for Rihanna's big performance (we heard there's also a football game happening?) and rep Savage X with this collection of limited-edition jerseys, hats, and more!"
For dedicated fans of Rih, the highly anticipated moment was one many had been looking forward to for a while since releasing her last studio album "Anti" back in 2016.
Although it's largely been quiet on the new music front for the singer—with her latest song release being "Lift Me Up" for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's soundtrack—Rihanna has continued serving look after look during events and street style.
While attending Art Basel on Dec. 1, Rihanna opted for a major sparkly outfit that made her shine like the brightest diamond—with matching fabulous glam, of course.
And how could we forget how she announced her first pregnancy, where she donned a vintage pink Chanel puffer coat that showed off her growing belly and Christian LaCroix cross broach for a surreal photoshoot.
Whatever the occasion, RiRi has made it clear she's always game to pull off a look.
