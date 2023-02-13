Pregnant Rihanna Used This Blotting Powder During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

If Rihanna's performance piqued your interest in shopping, here are some rave reviews from Sephora customers.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Invisimatte Blotting Powder Reviews

A shopper raved, "Absolutely obsessed with this powder. Makes my pores disappear and I look flawless! A little goes a long way so this will last you a long time!"

Another declared, "A MUST HAVE!! This is one item I always have to have with me, in my purse. ALWAYS. When I saw she released a new one I had to get it RIGHT AWAY. I have oily skin and the invisimatte really saves me throughout the day. The holy grail this thing is!"

Someone explained, "For someone that has a tendency to start off the day dry and get oily throughout the day, this stuff is AMAZING to have in my purse to correct that. This will be a staple item in my purse for my 'emergency' makeup stash or even just freshening up."

A shopper reviewed, "Oily Skin Savior. I struggle with having oily skin this product is my new holy grail for that reason. I've been using it every day since I received the product and it has helped with my oiliness so much I feel confident taking pictures. I don't have to constantly blot my face and when I do need to blot this product is so easy and compact to use I just throw it in my purse and I can use it on the go."

Another said, "The Fenty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder was a lifesaver in the South Florida weather! I used it to control shine and touch up as needed. I loved the compact it comes in and the sponge was much better than other products. I felt so much better about my makeup while using the product and a lot less gross!"

"I'm very impressed with the setting powder. It makes my makeup last longer and my skin looks great, there's no shine and it gives me the full coverage I need," a shopper wrote.

A Sephora customer said, "Life-saver. My t-zone gets super oily when I'm at school and this product really takes care of that and makes me look less GREASY."

Still shopping? Check out these other Fenty Beauty favorites.