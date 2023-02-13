Pregnant Rihanna Used This Blotting Powder During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Rihanna Navy has been anticipating her Super Bowl Halftime Show for years. In the meantime, we have been enjoying the artist's entrepreneurial side, shopping her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna makeup line, the Fenty Skin products, and the Savage x Fenty lingerie and loungewear. Rihanna's performance was an unbelievable medley of her greatest hits, including one of her biggest hits: a powder from Fenty Beauty.
In the middle of the performance, Rihanna, gave herself a little touch-up, dabbing on some translucent powder without missing a beat (literally and figuratively). Of course, the loyal shoppers immediately recognized the iconic product, the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Invisimatte Blotting Powder. It's been a staple for years, garnering a devoted following with 145.8K+ Sephora Loves.
It is my secret weapon to combat shiny, oily skin. Here's why you need it in your makeup bag.
Rihanna's Super Bowl Blotting Powder
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Invisimatte Blotting Powder
I keep this in my bag and blot it whenever I feel sweaty or oily when I'm on the go. It's also a great way to finish my makeup application, making sure I walk out the door without excess shine and oil. It keeps my look matte and oil-free. It is truly translucent, with an invisible finish on any skin tone. It's an absolute must for any sweaty situation.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Rihanna put the blotting powder over her Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, which has "climate-adaptive technology to fight heat, sweat and shine," according to the brand. It delivers a long-lasting, easy-to-blend, matte finish and there are 60 shades to choose from.
Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in the Shade MVP
Rihanna complemented her all-red ensemble with a matching lipstick. This is one of her newest products. The finish is matte, but the formula is velvet, delivering a super soft, comfortable wear that won't dry out your lips. She rocked the shade MVP.
If Rihanna's performance piqued your interest in shopping, here are some rave reviews from Sephora customers.
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Invisimatte Blotting Powder Reviews
A shopper raved, "Absolutely obsessed with this powder. Makes my pores disappear and I look flawless! A little goes a long way so this will last you a long time!"
Another declared, "A MUST HAVE!! This is one item I always have to have with me, in my purse. ALWAYS. When I saw she released a new one I had to get it RIGHT AWAY. I have oily skin and the invisimatte really saves me throughout the day. The holy grail this thing is!"
Someone explained, "For someone that has a tendency to start off the day dry and get oily throughout the day, this stuff is AMAZING to have in my purse to correct that. This will be a staple item in my purse for my 'emergency' makeup stash or even just freshening up."
A shopper reviewed, "Oily Skin Savior. I struggle with having oily skin this product is my new holy grail for that reason. I've been using it every day since I received the product and it has helped with my oiliness so much I feel confident taking pictures. I don't have to constantly blot my face and when I do need to blot this product is so easy and compact to use I just throw it in my purse and I can use it on the go."
Another said, "The Fenty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder was a lifesaver in the South Florida weather! I used it to control shine and touch up as needed. I loved the compact it comes in and the sponge was much better than other products. I felt so much better about my makeup while using the product and a lot less gross!"
"I'm very impressed with the setting powder. It makes my makeup last longer and my skin looks great, there's no shine and it gives me the full coverage I need," a shopper wrote.
A Sephora customer said, "Life-saver. My t-zone gets super oily when I'm at school and this product really takes care of that and makes me look less GREASY."
