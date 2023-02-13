Cardi B's and Offset's Favorite McDonald's Order Revealed For Must-See Super Bowl 2023 Ad

Offset and Cardi B not only starred together in McDonald’s 2023 Super Bowl ad, but also revealed their go-to orders at the fast-food chain. Learn what menu items the couple loves to share.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 13, 2023 1:14 AMTags
Super BowlCouplesCelebritiesCardi BOffset
Watch: Rihanna's Road to Super Bowl 2023

When it comes to this 2023 Super Bowl ad, we're lovin' it.

Cardi B and Offset are the MVPs in McDonald's 2023 Super Bowl ad. The pair, who wed in 2017 and share 17-month-old Wave and 4-year-old Kulture, starred in the fast-food company's commercial for the big game, where Cardi proved she knows Offset's McDonald's order by heart.

In the clip titled, "Knowing Their Order", Cardi and Offset are seen sitting together at a McDonald's table while holding hands. Cardi then recites what Offset likes to get from the menu. "A Quarter Pounder," she declares. "No onions. Just cheese."

On the age-old topic of sharing (or stealing) fries, Offset then notes in the advertisement that his fries are her fries when they go to McDonald's. "What's mine is hers," Offset tells the camera. "Ain't no stealing."

Elsewhere in the ad, seven other couples share their McDonald's order along with sweet glimpses into their relationship.

photos
2023 Super Bowl Game Star Sightings

So, we now know Offset loves a Quarter Pounder minus the onions, but what about Cardi?

Rest assured the couple gave their full favorite McDonald's orders for the campaign. As noted in a press release, Cardi's go-to menu items are a McDonald's cheeseburger paired with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola. Offset pairs his Quarter Pounder with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The pair also love to share a large order of McDonald's fries and an apple pie.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

2

Rihanna Can Take a Bow After Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

3

A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna’s Biggest Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

If you also like it like that, you can get the Cardi B & Offset Meals at participating McDonald's locations starting Feb. 14—something the "Money" artist is quite excited for.

"Whether it's going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I'm always asking Offset to take me to McDonald's," she noted, per the press release. "And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce."  
 

McDonald's

Cardi and Offset aren't the only celebrity couple to star together in a 2023 Super Bowl ad. To see other must-watch commercials from this year's big game, keep reading.

McDonalds
McDonalds Ad Starring Cardi B & Offset

The couple remind fans that knowing your person's McDonald's order is a true sign of love. Watch the ad here

T-Mobile
T-Mobile Ad Starring Bradley Cooper & Gloria Campano

This mother-son duo tries their best to film their first Super Bowl commercial together. What comes next is laughs, shade and a whole lot of love. Watch the ad here

T-Mobile
T-Mobile Ad Starring Zach Braff, Donald Faison & John Travolta

An American icon moves into the neighborhood and joins the gang in song to spread the word about T-Mobile Home Internet. Watch the ad here

Squarespace
Squarespace Ad Starring Adam Driver

Squarespace's ad opens with the actor unable to wrap his mind around the fact that Squarespace is a website that makes websites. As he follows that line of thinking down the rabbit hole, things get more absurd as reality itself begins to unravel. Watch the ad here

Jeff Lipsky
e.l.f. Cosmetics Ad Starring Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus star has a bad case of the Sunday Stickies! Gather your Baby Dolphin energy and keep your eyes on the TV for this LOL-worthy commercial. Watch the teaser now

BIC
BIC's Ad Starring Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson

BIC is welcoming a country legend to their "most borrowed lighter" EZ Reach Lighter ad campaign. Watch the ad here

Sketchers
Skechers Ad Starring Snoop Dogg and Tony Romo

During the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 2023, watch out for Snoop (and his famous friends) as he rides high, chills, clips, coaches and heads to the Oval Office in Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins. Watch the ad here

Pepsi Zero Sugar
Pepsi Zero Sugar Ad Starring Steve Martin & Ben Stiller

Both actors star in separate ads for Pepsi Zero Sugar's new campaign, which pokes fun at the traditional transactional relationship between advertisers and celebrities, which is never more present than during the Super Bowl. Watch the ads here and here

Pringles
Pringles Ad Starring Meghan Trainor

The pop singer is bound to make you look in her first Big Game ad debut. The Pringles spot showcases a glimpse of individuals who are the best at what they do who get their hand stuck in a Pringles can and continue to thrive. Watch the ad here

 

Dexcom
Dexcom Ad Starring Nick Jonas

Dexcom, which describes itself as the global leader in diabetes technology, unveiled the company's Super Bowl 2023 commercial starring a Jonas Brothers member. Watch the ad here

Planters
Planters Ad Starring Jeff Ross & Natasha Leggero

For Super Bowl 2023, Mr. Peanut is about to be roasted by the legend of insult comedy. Watch the ad here

Bud Light
Bud Light Ad Starring Miles & Keleigh Teller

Hollywood's it-couple encourages fans to "choose enjoyment" as they crack open a Bud Light and break out into dance. Watch the ad here

Booking.Com
Booking.com's Ad Starring Melissa McCarthy

The actress treats herself to a well-deserved vacation, complete with an in-room foot massage and an unspeakably large ham fit for a comedy queen in paradise. Watch the ad here

Michelob ULTRA
Michelob ULTRA Ad Starring Serena Williams & Brian Cox

The tennis champion returns to the beer brand's campaign for the third year and is joined by the Succession star on the golf course for a Caddyshack-inspired battle. Watch the ad here.

Rakuten
Rakuten Ad Starring Alicia Silverstone

Prepare for the actress to reprise the iconic role of Cher Horowitz from the 1995 classic hit movie Clueless, with a 2023 twist. Watch the ad here.

Hellman's
Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Ad Starring Jon Hamm, Brie Larson & Pete Davidson

The award-winning actors find themselves inside a refrigerator, leaving viewers wondering what they're doing there. For now, Hellmann's warning is "Make Taste, Not Waste." Watch the ad here

Busch Light
Busch Light Ad Starring Sarah McLachlan

The beer brewed for the great outdoors teams up with the "Angels" singer to highlight the thrill of adventure. Watch the ad here. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

2

Rihanna Can Take a Bow After Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

3

A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna’s Biggest Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

4

See Brittany Mahomes Cheer On Patrick Mahomes At Super Bowl 2023

5

Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad