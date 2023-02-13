Cardi B's and Offset's Favorite McDonald's Order Revealed For Must-See Super Bowl 2023 Ad

When it comes to this 2023 Super Bowl ad, we're lovin' it.
Cardi B and Offset are the MVPs in McDonald's 2023 Super Bowl ad. The pair, who wed in 2017 and share 17-month-old Wave and 4-year-old Kulture, starred in the fast-food company's commercial for the big game, where Cardi proved she knows Offset's McDonald's order by heart.
In the clip titled, "Knowing Their Order", Cardi and Offset are seen sitting together at a McDonald's table while holding hands. Cardi then recites what Offset likes to get from the menu. "A Quarter Pounder," she declares. "No onions. Just cheese."
On the age-old topic of sharing (or stealing) fries, Offset then notes in the advertisement that his fries are her fries when they go to McDonald's. "What's mine is hers," Offset tells the camera. "Ain't no stealing."
Elsewhere in the ad, seven other couples share their McDonald's order along with sweet glimpses into their relationship.
So, we now know Offset loves a Quarter Pounder minus the onions, but what about Cardi?
Rest assured the couple gave their full favorite McDonald's orders for the campaign. As noted in a press release, Cardi's go-to menu items are a McDonald's cheeseburger paired with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola. Offset pairs his Quarter Pounder with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The pair also love to share a large order of McDonald's fries and an apple pie.
If you also like it like that, you can get the Cardi B & Offset Meals at participating McDonald's locations starting Feb. 14—something the "Money" artist is quite excited for.
"Whether it's going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I'm always asking Offset to take me to McDonald's," she noted, per the press release. "And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce."
Cardi and Offset aren't the only celebrity couple to star together in a 2023 Super Bowl ad. To see other must-watch commercials from this year's big game, keep reading.