Cardi B's and Offset's Favorite McDonald's Order Revealed For Must-See Super Bowl 2023 Ad

When it comes to this 2023 Super Bowl ad, we're lovin' it.

Cardi B and Offset are the MVPs in McDonald's 2023 Super Bowl ad. The pair, who wed in 2017 and share 17-month-old Wave and 4-year-old Kulture, starred in the fast-food company's commercial for the big game, where Cardi proved she knows Offset's McDonald's order by heart.

In the clip titled, "Knowing Their Order", Cardi and Offset are seen sitting together at a McDonald's table while holding hands. Cardi then recites what Offset likes to get from the menu. "A Quarter Pounder," she declares. "No onions. Just cheese."

On the age-old topic of sharing (or stealing) fries, Offset then notes in the advertisement that his fries are her fries when they go to McDonald's. "What's mine is hers," Offset tells the camera. "Ain't no stealing."

Elsewhere in the ad, seven other couples share their McDonald's order along with sweet glimpses into their relationship.