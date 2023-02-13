Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Shine bright like a pregnant mama, Rihanna!
It was a halftime show to remember for football and pop culture fans alike at Super Bowl 2023 as the Grammy winner confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky.
While performing inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the 34-year-old showcased a baby bump as she performed the biggest hits of her career including "We Found Love," "Diamonds" and "Umbrella." A rep for the singer also confirmed to E! News Feb. 12 she is expecting.
For her big reveal, Rihanna had the full support of boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who was spotted inside the stadium before and during the halftime show.
Rihanna's epic performance should come as no surprise to anyone. After all, the Fenty Beauty founder had put in the work, work, work, work, work, work to deliver a truly unforgettable show.
"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," she said at the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference on Feb 9. "As scary as that was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."
Speaking of her son, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May 2022. Although she tried to keep the pregnancy a secret, Rihanna said her inner circle eventually found out.
"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E! News in February 2022. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."
But after welcoming a child, Rihanna has given fans a glimpse into motherhood. Spoiler alert: She really does have love on the brain.
"When you become a mom," she said this month, "there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."
As for her love story with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna has nothing but good things to say about her partner. The feeling is mutual after the rapper called her "the love of my life" during a 2021 interview with GQ.
"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," A$AP gushed about Rihanna. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."
And now, there's about to be two little kids in this musical household. Allow this couple to take a bow and keep reading for more halftime show photos.