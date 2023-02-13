Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant During Halftime Show
Breaking

Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Rihanna is expanding her family with A$AP Rocky. During her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12, the Grammy winner debuted her baby bump while performing her biggest hits.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 13, 2023 2:30 AMTags
BabiesSportsPregnanciesRihannaSuper BowlCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

Shine bright like a pregnant mama, Rihanna!

It was a halftime show to remember for football and pop culture fans alike at Super Bowl 2023 as the Grammy winner confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky

While performing inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the 34-year-old showcased a baby bump as she performed the biggest hits of her career including "We Found Love," "Diamonds" and "Umbrella." A rep for the singer also confirmed to E! News Feb. 12 she is expecting. 

For her big reveal, Rihanna had the full support of boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who was spotted inside the stadium before and during the halftime show.

Rihanna's epic performance should come as no surprise to anyone. After all, the Fenty Beauty founder had put in the work, work, work, work, work, work to deliver a truly unforgettable show.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," she said at the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference on Feb 9. "As scary as that was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

photos
Super Bowl 2023 Party Pics

Speaking of her son, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May 2022. Although she tried to keep the pregnancy a secret, Rihanna said her inner circle eventually found out. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E! News in February 2022. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

But after welcoming a child, Rihanna has given fans a glimpse into motherhood. Spoiler alert: She really does have love on the brain. 

"When you become a mom," she said this month, "there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world." 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

2

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

3

A$AP Rocky Is Pregnant Rihanna’s Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

As for her love story with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna has nothing but good things to say about her partner. The feeling is mutual after the rapper called her "the love of my life" during a 2021 interview with GQ.

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," A$AP gushed about Rihanna. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

And now, there's about to be two little kids in this musical household. Allow this couple to take a bow and keep reading for more halftime show photos

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
A Super Show for the Super Bowl
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Work, Work, Work, Working it Onstage
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
A Total Touchdown
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Shining Bright Like a Diamond
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Please Don't Stop the Music
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Night to Remember
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

2

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

3

A$AP Rocky Is Pregnant Rihanna’s Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

4

Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad

5

See Brittany Mahomes Cheer On Patrick Mahomes At Super Bowl 2023