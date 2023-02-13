Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Watch : Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

Shine bright like a pregnant mama, Rihanna!

It was a halftime show to remember for football and pop culture fans alike at Super Bowl 2023 as the Grammy winner confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky.

While performing inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the 34-year-old showcased a baby bump as she performed the biggest hits of her career including "We Found Love," "Diamonds" and "Umbrella." A rep for the singer also confirmed to E! News Feb. 12 she is expecting.

For her big reveal, Rihanna had the full support of boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who was spotted inside the stadium before and during the halftime show.

Rihanna's epic performance should come as no surprise to anyone. After all, the Fenty Beauty founder had put in the work, work, work, work, work, work to deliver a truly unforgettable show.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," she said at the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference on Feb 9. "As scary as that was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."