Why Donna Kelce's Super Bowl 2023 Game Day Look Is a True Winner

This proud mom has already won.
Donna Kelce, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is showing off her Super Bowl 2023 game day fit in a new selfie.
In her mirror pic, Donna showed her ensemble that features Eagles and Chiefs colors split down the middle with the team logos on each side. She topped off her outfit with a clear bag that reads "Mama Kelce" with both of her sons' jersey numbers and matching sneakers that corresponded to both teams.
She captioned the Feb. 12 snap, "#gamedayfit."
Jason and Travis are the first brothers to ever face off against one another at the Super Bowl, and it's clear their mom is making sure to steer clear of choosing sides amidst the football sibling rivalry.
Underneath her post, the Eagles' Twitter account replied, "LOVE half of your outfit GO BIRDS!"
And the mom has previously shared her pride in watching her two sons reach this milestone together.
"You see them as kids and you wonder how they're going to relate to other children and you don't really know," shared during a Feb. 1 appearance on the Today show. "They're the best in their city, the best maybe in their state, and you don't know how that's going to relate to the rest of the country, you just have no idea."
Keep reading to see more stars at Super Bowl 2023.