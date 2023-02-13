Why Donna Kelce's Super Bowl 2023 Game Day Look Is a True Winner

Donna Kelce, the mom of Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, isn’t choosing sides at the Super Bowl 2023. See her look.

This proud mom has already won.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is showing off her Super Bowl 2023 game day fit in a new selfie.

In her mirror pic, Donna showed her ensemble that features Eagles and Chiefs colors split down the middle with the team logos on each side. She topped off her outfit with a clear bag that reads "Mama Kelce" with both of her sons' jersey numbers and matching sneakers that corresponded to both teams. 

She captioned the Feb. 12 snap, "#gamedayfit."

Jason and Travis are the first brothers to ever face off against one another at the Super Bowl, and it's clear their mom is making sure to steer clear of choosing sides amidst the football sibling rivalry. 

 

