Here's Proof Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Is Having the Best Time at Super Bowl 2023

It’s a father-daughter date at Super Bowl 2023 for Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter. See all the stars they are meeting at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 13, 2023 12:53 AMTags
SportsBeyoncéSuper BowlFootballBlue Ivy CarterCelebritiesJay Z
Watch: Super Bowl Halftime Shows Over the Years: Beyonce, Prince & More!

Pretty soon, Blue Ivy Carter is going to be crazy in love with football.

On Feb. 12, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter said goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Arizona as she attended Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Before kickoff, the 11-year-old was spotted on the field with her dad as they met up with Gordon Ramsay, Lil Uzi Vert and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Instead of opting for a Kansas City Chiefs of Philadelphia Eagles jersey, Blue Ivy chose to wear an all-black look including a Tupac Shakur shirt, a backwards NFL baseball cap and bold sunglasses.

As for Jay-Z, he sported a Super Bowl Roc Nation sweatshirt, white sneakers and sunglasses.

While it's unclear if Blue Ivy is much of a football fan, she has a lot to look forward to during the biggest game of the year. While Chris Stapleton wowed the crowd with his rendition of the National Anthem, Rihanna will be the true headlining act when she takes over the field for the Apple Music Halftime Show.

photos
Super Bowl 2023 Party Pics

Before taking the stage, Rihanna said she looked to Blue Ivy's mom for some inspiration.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

2

Rihanna Can Take a Bow After Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

3

A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna’s Biggest Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

"I watched Beyoncé's halftime performances a couple of times," Rihanna said on the NFL podcast The Process with Nate Burleson on the iHeartRadio network, in an episode released hours before the 2023 Super Bowl. "She is a beast and a whole other level. Just to be inspired, really."

Like so many of us, we have a feeling Blue Ivy can't wait to watch Rihanna shine bright like a diamond.

For more star sightings at Super Bowl 2023, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Jason Tartick & Peter Weber
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
twitter
H.E.R.
Instagram
Cara Delevingne
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Lil Uzi Vert & Blue Ivy Carter
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Roger Goodell & Corey Gamble
Instagram
A$AP Rocky & Rick Ross
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Joel McHale, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts & Questlove
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Paul Rudd
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Chris Stapleton
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Babyface
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks
JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Troy Kotsur
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Paul Walter Hauser
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Gordon Ramsay
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Adam Blackstone & Questlove
Diggzy/Shutterstock
Paul McCartney & Nancy Shevell
Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Donna Kelce
Diggzy/Shutterstock
Damar Hamlin
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

2

Rihanna Can Take a Bow After Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

3

A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna’s Biggest Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

4

See Brittany Mahomes Cheer On Patrick Mahomes At Super Bowl 2023

5

Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad