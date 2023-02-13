Here's Proof Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Is Having the Best Time at Super Bowl 2023

Watch : Super Bowl Halftime Shows Over the Years: Beyonce, Prince & More!

Pretty soon, Blue Ivy Carter is going to be crazy in love with football.

On Feb. 12, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter said goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Arizona as she attended Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Before kickoff, the 11-year-old was spotted on the field with her dad as they met up with Gordon Ramsay, Lil Uzi Vert and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Instead of opting for a Kansas City Chiefs of Philadelphia Eagles jersey, Blue Ivy chose to wear an all-black look including a Tupac Shakur shirt, a backwards NFL baseball cap and bold sunglasses.

As for Jay-Z, he sported a Super Bowl Roc Nation sweatshirt, white sneakers and sunglasses.

While it's unclear if Blue Ivy is much of a football fan, she has a lot to look forward to during the biggest game of the year. While Chris Stapleton wowed the crowd with his rendition of the National Anthem, Rihanna will be the true headlining act when she takes over the field for the Apple Music Halftime Show.