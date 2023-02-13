Damar Hamlin and First Responders Honored in Moving Tribute at 2023 Super Bowl

Watch : Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life At NFL Honors

This tribute was a total touchdown.

Before the 2023 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off on Feb. 12, the NFL honored Damar Hamlin as well as the first responders who saved his life. The crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. erupted into applause as the Buffalo Bills safety, 24, walked onto the field, hugging the medical personnel who'd cared for him. Hamlin also tweeted a photo of himself at the game, writing, "Ain't It A Blessing!? #SuperBowlLVII."

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ohio's Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2. The NFL noted the athlete "received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics." The Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field and that he was then transferred to UC Medical Center for treatment.