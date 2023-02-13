The Maybelline & Amazon The Drop Valentine's Day Edit Is Pretty In Pink

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When our favorite beauty products go on sale, you can trust that we'll fill you in on all the best deals. Right now, you can use code MNYDROP15 for 15% off some of the best Maybelline beauty products over at Amazon, from the Instant Age Rewind Concealer with over 170,000 positive Amazon reviews, to the prettiest hydrating lip gloss.
The deals are part of Maybelline's and Amazon's The Drop Valentine's Day Edit, which is filled with some amazing beauty and fashion that are perfect for date nights, brunch with the girls and just about any other occasion.
Scroll below to shop the Maybelline and Amazon The Drop Valentine's Day edit and sale before the deals end!
Shop Maybelline Beauty On Sale
Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara, Clear, 1 Tube
This clear mascara from Maybelline is perfect for smoothing eyebrows or stray hairs, and adding a very natural looking length to lashes.
Maybelline New York Cover Stick Concealer
This green cover stick is great for contrasting any redness or blemishes beneath your foundation, while the yellow works wonders for dark undereye circles!
Maybelline Lifter Gloss
Who said you need to break the bank on a super expensive lip gloss or oil to give you a hydrated feeling and looking pout? This shimmering lip gloss has hyaluronic acid, and its 33,800+ positive reviews attest to its nourishing formula.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This multi-use concealer is seriously the smoothest and most natural-looking formula I have used yet. It has over 172,000 raving reviews, so don't just take my word for how great this concealer is.
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder Makeup
This matte pressed faced powder is the finishing touch you need to make your makeup look flawless. The translucent shade is great for setting makeup, while any of the other shades work well for some coverage.
Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
This matte liquid lipstick is long-wearing and super rich. It stays on all day, without flaking or making the lips feel too dry. We especially love this deep red shade.
Maybelline Super Stay 24, 2-Step Liquid Lipstick
This long-lasting lip stain has a glossy finish that makes the formula look way more expensive than it actually is. One review shares, "Best long wearing lipstick ever. You can eat, drink and smooch and it won't come off until you remove. Feels smooth on your lips!"
Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup
This waterproof mascara has been there for me when I needed it most, and it has never failed me. It gives lashes volume and length that lasts all day, whether you're having a beach day or watching sad movies.
Shop Amazon The Drop Fashion
The Drop Women's Lawson Silky Stretch Pant
These silky stretchy pink pants are perfect for any kind of date night or Galentine's brunch. Pair the look with a bodysuit or blouse and a pair of heels.
The Drop Women's Jaclyn Cut-Out Back Mock-Neck Sweater
This bestselling mock-neck sweater is so versatile and trendy. It has a super cute cutout in the back, too! You can pair the look with a mini skirt and heeled boots or a pair of jeans and sneakers.
The Drop Women's Willow Chain Belt Bag
This quilted black chain bag can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag, and it's the perfect size for all your everyday essentials.
The Drop Women's Parish Pump
These pumps come in the prettiest pink shade, with a crystal bow embellishment for some added bling. They're the perfect, playful shoe to elevate any date night ensemble.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
When in doubt, go with a chic and romantic slip dress. This v-neck midi slip dress is soft and comfortable, but also super flattering. You can dress the look up with a pair of heels and a long coat.
TEREA Women's Ava Cutout Tank Top
This black cutout tank top is so trendy and flattering. It can be paired with leather pants, jeans, skirts and more for a stylish date night look.
The Drop Women's Chantal Fitted Cut-Out Rib Midi Sweater Dress
For another chic cutout look, this midi sweater dress is a super cute ensemble that is perfect for Valentine's Day date night and beyond.
