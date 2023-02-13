Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant During Halftime Show

The Maybelline & Amazon The Drop Valentine's Day Edit Is Pretty In Pink

Read below to learn how you can unlock 15% off of some of the best Maybelline makeup products, plus the cutest Valentine's Day fashion from The Drop.

By Marenah Dobin, Ella Chakarian Feb 13, 2023 11:00 AMTags
DealsShoesHandbagsShoppingMakeupShop BeautyShop SalesShop FashionShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
ecomm: maybelline x amazon the drop

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When our favorite beauty products go on sale, you can trust that we'll fill you in on all the best deals. Right now, you can use code MNYDROP15 for 15% off some of the best Maybelline beauty products over at Amazon, from the Instant Age Rewind Concealer with over 170,000 positive Amazon reviews, to the prettiest hydrating lip gloss. 

The deals are part of Maybelline's and Amazon's The Drop Valentine's Day Edit, which is filled with some amazing beauty and fashion that are perfect for date nights, brunch with the girls and just about any other occasion.

Scroll below to shop the Maybelline and Amazon The Drop Valentine's Day edit and sale before the deals end!

read
Every Fashionable Amazon Find Our Shopping Editors Would Buy With $25

Shop Maybelline Beauty On Sale

Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara, Clear, 1 Tube

This clear mascara from Maybelline is perfect for smoothing eyebrows or stray hairs, and adding a very natural looking length to lashes.

$10
Amazon

Maybelline New York Cover Stick Concealer

This green cover stick is great for contrasting any redness or blemishes beneath your foundation, while the yellow works wonders for dark undereye circles!

$7
$6
Amazon

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Who said you need to break the bank on a super expensive lip gloss or oil to give you a hydrated feeling and looking pout? This shimmering lip gloss has hyaluronic acid, and its 33,800+ positive reviews attest to its nourishing formula.

$10
$7
Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer

This multi-use concealer is seriously the smoothest and most natural-looking formula I have used yet. It has over 172,000 raving reviews, so don't just take my word for how great this concealer is. 

$11
$7
Amazon

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder Makeup

This matte pressed faced powder is the finishing touch you need to make your makeup look flawless. The translucent shade is great for setting makeup, while any of the other shades work well for some coverage.

$8
$7
Amazon

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

This matte liquid lipstick is long-wearing and super rich. It stays on all day, without flaking or making the lips feel too dry. We especially love this deep red shade.

$11
$7
Amazon

Maybelline Super Stay 24, 2-Step Liquid Lipstick

This long-lasting lip stain has a glossy finish that makes the formula look way more expensive than it actually is. One review shares, "Best long wearing lipstick ever. You can eat, drink and smooch and it won't come off until you remove. Feels smooth on your lips!"

$11
$9
Amazon

Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup

This waterproof mascara has been there for me when I needed it most, and it has never failed me. It gives lashes volume and length that lasts all day, whether you're having a beach day or watching sad movies.

$13
$8
Amazon

Shop Amazon The Drop Fashion

The Drop Women's Lawson Silky Stretch Pant

These silky stretchy pink pants are perfect for any kind of date night or Galentine's brunch. Pair the look with a bodysuit or blouse and a pair of heels.

$40
Amazon

The Drop Women's Jaclyn Cut-Out Back Mock-Neck Sweater

This bestselling mock-neck sweater is so versatile and trendy. It has a super cute cutout in the back, too! You can pair the look with a mini skirt and heeled boots or a pair of jeans and sneakers.

$30-$45
Amazon

The Drop Women's Willow Chain Belt Bag

This quilted black chain bag can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag, and it's the perfect size for all your everyday essentials. 

$30
Amazon

The Drop Women's Parish Pump

These pumps come in the prettiest pink shade, with a crystal bow embellishment for some added bling. They're the perfect, playful shoe to elevate any date night ensemble.

$58-$60
Amazon

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

When in doubt, go with a chic and romantic slip dress. This v-neck midi slip dress is soft and comfortable, but also super flattering. You can dress the look up with a pair of heels and a long coat.

$23-$45
Amazon

TEREA Women's Ava Cutout Tank Top

This black cutout tank top is so trendy and flattering. It can be paired with leather pants, jeans, skirts and more for a stylish date night look.

$32-$50
Amazon

The Drop Women's Chantal Fitted Cut-Out Rib Midi Sweater Dress

For another chic cutout look, this midi sweater dress is a super cute ensemble that is perfect for Valentine's Day date night and beyond.

$60
$28
Amazon

Want to shop more fashion-forward finds? Check out every surprisingly stylish look our shopping team would buy from Walmart.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!