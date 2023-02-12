Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Hit the Slopes on Family Ski Trip

Kim Kardashian spent some time with her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, on the slopes. See moments from their family ski trip.

Kim Kardashian's littlest crew is making the most of winter, snow doubt about it.

On Feb. 12, the SKIMS founder shared throwback photos from a family ski trip with kids North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Glimpses into their vacation, which shows Kim with her previously dyed blond hair, included a snap of North and Kim posing together on a ski lift, Psalm giving a smile to the camera while sporting gloves, a beanie and a jacket and a few looks at Chicago rocking a hot pink ski ensemble on the slope.

It's not the first time Kim has gone skiing with her kiddos. Back in 2019, she shared a snap of herself and Saint on a snowy mountain in ski gear. Kim captioned the moment, "Perfect New Years in Wyoming."

As for other family trips they have taken? That same year, Kim and her little ones went to the Bahamas, where they scored more than a few precious family photos in the sand.

In July, Kim, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm would pose for more family pics at the beach on another tropical trip. That time around, the group coordinated in matching black swimsuits for photos that included Kim and her kids sitting in the sand, them standing side by side in the ocean, and one where North gave her mom a piggyback ride.

From sand to snow, this group knows how to make memories.

