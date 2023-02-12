Rihanna Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for 2023 Show

Watch : Rihanna Teases Big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Who run the world of Super Bowl Halftime Show performances? Just ask Rihanna.

While prepping for her Feb. 12 big game debut, the 2023 headliner turned to other pop queens for inspiration, namely Beyoncé. The "Crazy in Love" singer had performed at both the 2013 and 2016 NFL championships.

"I watched Beyoncé's halftime performances a couple of times," Rihanna said on the NFL podcast The Process with Nate Burleson on the iHeart network, in an episode released hours before the 2023 Super Bowl. "She is a beast and a whole other level. Just to be inspired, really."

Rihanna said that to prepare for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, she also rewatched other past female Super Bowl Halftime Show performers—Madonna, the 2012 headliner, and Janet Jackson, whose 2004 performance with Justin Timberlake was marred by a "wardrobe malfunction," as well as the late Whitney Houston's iconic performance of the U.S. national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl.