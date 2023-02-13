Rihanna Can Take a Bow After Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Watch : Rihanna's Road to Super Bowl 2023

Let's be real: This is what you came for.

After the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs finished playing the first half of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, the evening's real performer took center stage. Rihanna headed onto the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the halftime show. And yes, she was shining bright like a diamond.

Dressed in a red-hot ensemble, Rihanna performed a medley of her hits, including "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been," "Only Girl (In the World)," "We Found Love," and "Rude Boy." She then moved on to even more fan favorites like "Work," "Wild Thoughts," and "Pour It Up" followed by songs like "All of the Lights" and "Run This Town," with the transitions from one tune to the next being smoother than a limousine.

But that wasn't all. The nine-time Grammy winner also belted out tracks like "Umbrella" and "Diamonds."