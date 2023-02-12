Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Sweetly Hold Hands at Hockey Game

Watch : Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Pack on PDA in Hawaii

Live from New York, it's Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders serving up romance goals.

The Saturday Night Live alum was photographed holding hands with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star as they cheered on the New York Rangers as they played against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden in New York City Feb. 10, three weeks after the actors showed major PDA on vacation together.

At the hockey game, which the Rangers won with a score of 6-3, Wonders, 26, sported a black jacket and matching baseball cap, while Pete, 29, wore a gray hoodie, black puffer vest, and at times, a black face mask.

A day later, the King of Staten Island actor wore a similar outfit while attending the fall 2023 fashion show of designer Anna Sui, Chase's aunt, on day two of New York Fashion Week. The Generation actress was not spotted with Pete.

The two have not commented on the status of their relationship. Pete and Chase first sparked dating rumors in January, when they were photographed at a restaurant in Pete's native New York City.