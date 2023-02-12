Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Sweetly Hold Hands at Hockey Game

Live from New York, it's Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders serving up romance goals.
The Saturday Night Live alum was photographed holding hands with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star as they cheered on the New York Rangers as they played against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden in New York City Feb. 10, three weeks after the actors showed major PDA on vacation together.
At the hockey game, which the Rangers won with a score of 6-3, Wonders, 26, sported a black jacket and matching baseball cap, while Pete, 29, wore a gray hoodie, black puffer vest, and at times, a black face mask.
A day later, the King of Staten Island actor wore a similar outfit while attending the fall 2023 fashion show of designer Anna Sui, Chase's aunt, on day two of New York Fashion Week. The Generation actress was not spotted with Pete.
The two have not commented on the status of their relationship. Pete and Chase first sparked dating rumors in January, when they were photographed at a restaurant in Pete's native New York City.
Later that month, the two appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted kissing during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, and also showed major PDA while vacationing together in Hawaii.
Pete was previously linked romantically to Emily Ratajkowski, with whom he hung out in New York, including at a Knicks game, and before that, he dated Kim Kardashian for about nine months until they split last summer.