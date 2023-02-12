The Best Fenty Beauty Products, According to a Brand Super Fan

If you're rooting for Team RiRi like me today, you need to add these must-have Fenty Beauty products to your cart while you wait for her half-time show performance.

Happy RiRi Day! 

In a perfect world, I would like to envision Rihanna commencing her Super Bowl half-time show performance with Fenty Beauty products raining from the sky to accompany whatever hit song she opens with. While I dream— and in celebration of her return to music— it only felt right to compile some Fenty Beauty products that I simply cannot live without.

Whether you're a Fenty fanatic or a beginner to the brand, this roundup of my favorite Fenty Beauty products will help you achieve a glam as flawless as Rihanna's. As a Fenty Beauty super fan, there are so many products that I consistently use that live up to the hype, from lip glosses and lip paints to foundation and more.

So, while you wait to watch Rihanna's highly anticipated performance, scroll through and shop some of my favorite Fenty Beauty products, from the highlighter that will have you shining bright like a diamond to the skin-perfecting tinted moisturizer, and so much more.

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

A little definitely goes a long way with this highly pigmented lip paint. The liquid lip color is long-wearing and rich. I never leave the house without it!

$26
Fenty Beauty
$26
Sephora

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

For the most shimmering, glossy lips, you need this Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. The super shiny formula is non-stick and has shea butter to hydrate the lips. It's the perfect finish to any makeup look.

$20
Fenty Beauty
$20
Sephora

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

You'll have the smoothest complexion all day and night long with this longwear liquid foundation. It has a soft matte finish that looks natural but is still full coverage. There are newly released shades of the foundation, too!

$39
Fenty Beauty
$39
Sephora

Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil

Fenty Beauty's Cherry Treat lip oil blends sweet cherry oil, Barbados cherry and wild cherry extracts and jojoba seed and rosehip fruit oils for a formula that moisturizes and soothes dry and cracked lips. It gives you intense hydration and the prettiest shine.

$24
Fenty Beauty
$24
Sephora

Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

Shine bright like a diamond with this Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil. The ultra-shiny highlighter gives off an unparalleled sparkle that you'll want to cover your body in.

$40
Fenty Beauty
$40
Sephora

Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

Want to achieve the sharpest jawline and cheeks with your makeup? Look no further than Fenty Beauty's contour stick. It's pigmented and blends seamlessly, with an array of shades for every skin tone.

$28
Fenty Beauty
$28
Sephora

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

This weightless, creamy powder highlighter is a can't-miss step in my makeup routine. It just totally transforms the whole look, and it's buildable for a subtle glow or something more show-stopping.

$38
Fenty Beauty
$38
Sephora

Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer

With just a few swipes of this liquid concealer, my skin looks brightened and so smooth. The best part? It doesn't crease, which can be so hard to find with concealers.

$28
Fenty Beauty
$28
Sephora

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

This blurring skin tint is a tinted moisturizer that offers great coverage for those days you don't feel like wearing foundation. It's buildable and easy to apply, while offering a blurred, smoothing look for the skin.

$32
Fenty Beauty
$32
Sephora

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

Add a warm glow to your makeup look with this cream blush that comes in an array of rich shades. It melts into the skin for that perfect sun-kissed look.

$22
Fenty Beauty
$22
Sephora

