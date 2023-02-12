The Best Fenty Beauty Products, According to a Brand Super Fan

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy RiRi Day!

In a perfect world, I would like to envision Rihanna commencing her Super Bowl half-time show performance with Fenty Beauty products raining from the sky to accompany whatever hit song she opens with. While I dream— and in celebration of her return to music— it only felt right to compile some Fenty Beauty products that I simply cannot live without.

Whether you're a Fenty fanatic or a beginner to the brand, this roundup of my favorite Fenty Beauty products will help you achieve a glam as flawless as Rihanna's. As a Fenty Beauty super fan, there are so many products that I consistently use that live up to the hype, from lip glosses and lip paints to foundation and more.

So, while you wait to watch Rihanna's highly anticipated performance, scroll through and shop some of my favorite Fenty Beauty products, from the highlighter that will have you shining bright like a diamond to the skin-perfecting tinted moisturizer, and so much more.