The Best Fenty Beauty Products, According to a Brand Super Fan

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy RiRi Day!
In a perfect world, I would like to envision Rihanna commencing her Super Bowl half-time show performance with Fenty Beauty products raining from the sky to accompany whatever hit song she opens with. While I dream— and in celebration of her return to music— it only felt right to compile some Fenty Beauty products that I simply cannot live without.
Whether you're a Fenty fanatic or a beginner to the brand, this roundup of my favorite Fenty Beauty products will help you achieve a glam as flawless as Rihanna's. As a Fenty Beauty super fan, there are so many products that I consistently use that live up to the hype, from lip glosses and lip paints to foundation and more.
So, while you wait to watch Rihanna's highly anticipated performance, scroll through and shop some of my favorite Fenty Beauty products, from the highlighter that will have you shining bright like a diamond to the skin-perfecting tinted moisturizer, and so much more.
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
A little definitely goes a long way with this highly pigmented lip paint. The liquid lip color is long-wearing and rich. I never leave the house without it!
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
For the most shimmering, glossy lips, you need this Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. The super shiny formula is non-stick and has shea butter to hydrate the lips. It's the perfect finish to any makeup look.
Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
You'll have the smoothest complexion all day and night long with this longwear liquid foundation. It has a soft matte finish that looks natural but is still full coverage. There are newly released shades of the foundation, too!
Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil
Fenty Beauty's Cherry Treat lip oil blends sweet cherry oil, Barbados cherry and wild cherry extracts and jojoba seed and rosehip fruit oils for a formula that moisturizes and soothes dry and cracked lips. It gives you intense hydration and the prettiest shine.
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Shine bright like a diamond with this Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil. The ultra-shiny highlighter gives off an unparalleled sparkle that you'll want to cover your body in.
Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Want to achieve the sharpest jawline and cheeks with your makeup? Look no further than Fenty Beauty's contour stick. It's pigmented and blends seamlessly, with an array of shades for every skin tone.
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
This weightless, creamy powder highlighter is a can't-miss step in my makeup routine. It just totally transforms the whole look, and it's buildable for a subtle glow or something more show-stopping.
Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer
With just a few swipes of this liquid concealer, my skin looks brightened and so smooth. The best part? It doesn't crease, which can be so hard to find with concealers.
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
This blurring skin tint is a tinted moisturizer that offers great coverage for those days you don't feel like wearing foundation. It's buildable and easy to apply, while offering a blurred, smoothing look for the skin.
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Add a warm glow to your makeup look with this cream blush that comes in an array of rich shades. It melts into the skin for that perfect sun-kissed look.
